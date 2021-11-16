DALLAS — The euphoria from a wildly entertaining game and a scintillating Mavericks comeback barely had started to set in when, with 44 seconds left, a pall came over American Airlines Center.
There was Luka Doncic, grimacing and hopping off the court on his right foot, with his left foot raised in pain.
Suddenly, a 111-101 Mavericks victory over Denver that was perhaps the signature win of this young season gave way to concern about the severity of Doncic’s injury.
“Luka walked off on his own power,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg, so we’ll see how he feels [Tuesday].”
The Mavericks depart Dallas on Tuesday to play two games at Phoenix, winner of nine straight games, followed by two games at the Clippers.
During his four NBA seasons, Doncic has sprained both of his ankles, missing 11 games due to a right ankle sprain during the 2019-20 season; two games due to right ankle soreness as a rookie; and one game due to right ankle soreness last season.
Doncic’s Monday night injury occurred when he tried to block an Austin Rivers layup, and Rivers fell on Doncic’s leg from behind. Kristaps Porzingis, who led the Mavericks with 29 points and 11 rebounds on Monday, said he briefly spoke to Doncic after the game.
“He’s always just, ‘Hey, I’ll be good; I’ll be good,’” Porzingis said. “Hopefully he is good. I don’t think we know yet what it is, but we’re all hoping that he’s healthy, and that he just needs a little bit of time and he’ll be back soon, hopefully.”
Before the injury ended his night, Doncic had scored six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. While stars Porzingis and Doncic and Denver’s Nikola Jokic (35 points, 16 rebounds) shown brightly, it was the Mavericks’ supporting cast that bowed up and delivered the comeback victory.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and Dallas scored 58 of the game’s final 93 points. Jalen Brunson scored six of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks (9-4) improved to 6-1 at home, and to 7-1 against Western Conference teams, but now the concern is the severity of Doncic’s injury. Doncic was not made available for interviews after the game because he was getting treatment on the ankle.
After being held to 14 second-quarter points, Dallas stormed back with a 30-point third quarter, with Porzingis scoring 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Dallas opened the fourth quarter with a lineup that included no player taller than 6-7. Three-pointers by Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to open the fourth quarter gave Dallas its first lead, 85-83, since it was 41-39 three minutes into the second quarter.
“That group was great, and they hadn’t played together, and you see in this league there’s some teams that will play without a center and go small,” Kidd said. “And so we’re not afraid to do different things just to figure out how to get a win.”
Early in the fourth, a mini-skirmish erupted, with Mavericks Bullock and Finney-Smith strongly objecting to the Nuggets’ JaMychal Green knocking Frank Ntilikina to the court.
“J-Kidd came to us at halftime and asked us how were the officials officiating,” Hardaway said. “And he let us know that Denver was the aggressor in the first half. And they’re grabbing, scratching and clawing and setting the tone for the game.
“And how we were going to respond in the second half was up to us. We came together and made sure that when the third quarter started, just whatever happens, just happens, but we’re going to do it as hard as we can and be as physical as possible and impose our will.”
Before the game, Brunson summed up what the night represented: “It’s an opportunity for us to not just show the world, but to show us, what type of team we are.”
Dallas entered the night with virtually the same record as Denver, but the Mavericks’ are the first to admit that their standing had been skewed by their less-than-rugged schedule, and that they had not performed well against top-tier competition.
The Mavericks’ four defeats were by 10, 15, 26 and 31 points, the latter result coming in Denver on Oct. 29. On that night, though, Dallas was playing the second game of a back-to-back. This time it was the Nuggets who were playing their second game in 24 hours.
Dallas’ four losses Monday were to teams who, entering Monday’s games, had a combined 31-22 record. The Mavericks’ nine wins were against teams that were a combined 33-73.
Monday began a Mavericks stretch of seven games against opponents with a combined 61-28 record. The Nuggets carried in a five-game winning streak, and the Mavericks’ next two games are at reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix.
And now Dallas doesn’t know how many games, if any, of the upcoming stretch that it might have to play without Doncic. Fortunately for the Mavericks, Porzingis has played at an All-Star-caliber level since returning five games ago from lower back tightness, averaging 23.2 points and 9.0 rebounds.