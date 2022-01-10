Marquese Chriss

Mavericks forward/center Marquese Chriss (32) battles Bucks guard Rodney Hood (5) for space Dec. 23 in Dallas. Chriss has been signed to his third 10-day contract with the Mavs.

DALLAS — A day after extending their winning streak to six games, the Mavericks on Monday extended contractual agreements with two players who helped Dallas flourish despite a COVID-19 outbreak that infected 11 players during a three-week span.

Forward/center Marquese Chriss on Monday was signed to his third 10-day contract, and guard/forward Theo Pinson was signed to a two-way contract. Both players’ previous 10-day contracts expired on Monday.

Pinson’s new deal carries through to the end of the season, during which he will be able to split time between the Mavericks and the G-League Texas Legends, based in Frisco.

Chriss has worked his way into the Mavericks’ playing rotation and now, clearly, Dallas wants to find a way to keep him long-term. However, his latest 10-day deal only can remain in effect for as long as the lone Maverick remaining in health and safety protocols, Kristaps Porzingis, stays there — or Chriss’ 10-day deal can remain intact if Porzingis returns and another Maverick enters protocols.

Porzingis tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 3. Under NBA guidelines, players can only clear the health and safety protocols after a 10-day wait, or if they submit two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests, whichever comes first.

When Porzingis returns, and if no other Maverick enters protocols, Dallas will have to create a roster spot for Chriss in order to sign him for the rest of the season, or perhaps a multiyear deal.

The 6-9 Chriss signed his first 10-day with the Mavericks on Dec. 21, and his second 10-day contract on Dec. 31. In 10 games as a Maverick he has averaged 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.9 minutes.

Pinson has averaged 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 9.3 minutes in 10 games.

