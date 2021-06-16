Ten days after the Mavericks’ first-round playoff loss to the Clippers, longtime Mavericks president and general manager Donnie Nelson and the franchise on Wednesday “mutually agreed to part ways,” the team announced.
Nelson had been a fixture with the franchise since Jan. 2, 1998, when he was hired as an assistant coach by his father, Don, who at the time was the franchise’s head coach and general manager.
Donnie had been Don’s lead assistant at Golden State, where in 1989 Donnie had been the person most responsible for signing the first Soviet Union-born NBA player, Sarunas Marciulionis.
That was the origin of the younger Nelson’s deep international basketball knowledge and relationships, ultimately building a vast reservoir that would result in the Mavericks signing the first Chinese-born NBA player, Wang Zhizhi, in 2001; and the franchise zeroing in on Germany’s Dirk Nowitzki (1998) and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic (2018) in their respective drafts.
“I just want to thank Donnie for his 24 years of service to this organization,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in statement released by the franchise.
“Donnie has been instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas. His hard work, creativity and vision made him a pioneer. Donnie will always be a part of the Mavs family and I wish him all the best.”
While Don Nelson recovered from cancer surgery during the 2000-01 season, assistant Donnie stepped in as interim head coach and led the Mavericks to a 15-8 record.
Donnie Nelson was elevated to president of basketball operations in July 2002; and he took over as general manager on March 19, 2005, when his father stepped down as coach and GM. Just three weeks ago, Nelson became the NBA’s longest-tenured general manager, at 16 seasons, after Danny Ainge stepped down as the Celtics’ general manager.
Since being promoted to president of basketball operations, the Mavericks went 903-622 (.592) in the regular season under Donnie Nelson. Since 2005-06 (his first full season as GM), Dallas was 733-546 (.573) in regular season games.
The Mavericks won the franchise’s first NBA title in 2011, but have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs in multiple appearances since.