They are the role players. They are the fellows that TNT analyst and Naismith Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal calls “the others.”
The Mavericks’ others had done little to distinguish themselves as Dallas sank into an 0-3 abyss in these Western Conference finals, but in Tuesday night’s Game 4 they collectively stepped forward in a major way.
How major? They saved Dallas’ season... for two more days, at least.
While Luka Doncic struggled in the first half of Dallas’ 119-109 victory, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina rained in a combined 9-of-14 3-point attempts.
It was pure coincidence, and due to an actual storm, that the American Airlines Center roof began to leak, causing a delay to start the third quarter, but the work of Dallas’ others proved as invaluable as that of the roof patchers.
Finney-Smith finished with 23 points and six rebounds, nearly matching the 24 points he scored in the series’ first three games combined. Fellow starter Bullock scored 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting. Kleber’s 13 points led Dallas’ bench scoring.
Bullock and Kleber were coming off a Game 3 in which they shot a combined 0-for-15 from the field and 0-for-12 from 3-point range.
“Well I wasn’t really worried about Reggie because I knew he was gonna bounce back,” Finney-Smith said. “But Maxi, we told him to shoot 10 threes. But I’m just happy he got to see the ball go in, just keep this thing rolling.”
In the first two series against Utah and Phoenix, Kleber shot a combined 29-of-59 (49%) on 3-pointers, but entering Game 4 he was 2-for-14 from the field, all of them 3-point attempts, for the series.
“I just keep shooting the ball when I’m open,” Kleber said. “It’s the right decision. I just take the shot, like I guess anybody else would if they’re open.”
When Doncic finally warmed up in the second half, helping the Mavericks extend the lead to 29, it was a matter of staving off a Warriors rally to force Game 5 on Thursday night in San Francisco.
Meanwhile, Bullock and Kleber kept shooting, with Kleber finally mixing in three two-point attempts.
“That’s who they are,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of the pair’s comeback. “That’s their DNA. It’s not just about one game. It’s about the journey. It’s about being able to bounce back and that’s what they’ve done. And that’s what they’ve helped us, as an overall team to have that DNA of being able to have a bad game and being able to come back and play at a high level.”
So much, at least for one night, of pregame concerns that the heavy minutes played by Finney-Smith and Bullock, in particular, during three playoff series.
Bullock and Finney-Smith had logged the most miles, literally, of anyone in the postseason, according to NBA.com’s player-tracking data: Bullock 44.3 miles, Finney-Smith 44.0 miles.
And close behind at No. 3 in the league was Mavericks teammate Jalen Brunson: 40.5 miles.
Not that summer free agent signee Bullock is complaining.
“These are the times that I prayed for,” he said. “To be able to play for a long period of time in the playoffs. Leading the league in minutes, it’s everything I wished for and I’m glad it’s at this moment.”
Bullock predicted before the game that if he got the same looks as he did in Game 3, he would make them. He did. As did Finney-Smith.
As did almost everyone else not named Doncic, Brunson or Dinwiddie. In other words, the others.