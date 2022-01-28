The wait to learn whether Luka Doncic will make his third consecutive All-Star team will extend another week.
The Mavericks’ 22-year-old superstar wasn’t named an All-Star starter when the NBA announced the top-10 selections for this season Thursday night on TNT.
Golden State’s Steph Curry, whom Doncic started alongside last year, and Memphis’ first-time All-Star Ja Morant finished 1-2 in fan voting and in the final standings for the Western Conference’s starting guard spots.
Doncic missed his chance — for this year, at least — to become the first Maverick to start three All-Star games.
But when head coaches choose the seven reserves from each conference next Thursday, Doncic, triple-doubling and leading a surging Mavericks team over the last month, should be a near lock to make the Feb. 20 showcase in Cleveland.
“I mean, it’s going to be crazy for the next 10 years who gets it,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said of choosing All-Star starters among the West’s talented crop of guards that includes Doncic, Curry, Morant and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.
“I mean, you’re going to make the All-Star team, but you always want to start. You always want to start, but it’s going to be very interesting for the guards the next 10 years. They’re locked [in the Western Conference].”
Doncic finished third in the fan poll with 2,506,117 votes (about 1.06 million votes behind Morant), garnered 54 votes from players (fourth-most behind Curry, Morant and Booker) and did not receive a vote from the media panel.
Other Mavericks to receive consideration: Kristaps Porzingis received 20 player votes (12th-most) and finished 12th among fans in West frontcourt voting, while Jalen Brunson got nine player votes (13th-most) and ranked 18th among fans in the backcourt poll.
Doncic must not have followed his 10-time All-Star coach’s advice before this year’s deadline.
Before the Mavericks’ 132-112 win in Portland on Wednesday night, a reporter asked Jason Kidd to make a case for why he thought Doncic should be an All-Star starter again.
“I don’t even know how the voting goes,” Kidd said.
Fan (50%), player (25%) and media (25%) votes select the starters.
“He’s got to talk to some players, I suppose,” Kidd joked. “Because the [fan] voting, I don’t think he can catch Ja, so he’s going to have to talk to you guys and players.”
Kidd was right: Doncic trailed Curry by over four million fan votes and Morant by about 700,000 at the NBA’s final update last week.
But wouldn’t a campaign among peers have been considered bad taste?
“Oh that could be tampering,” Kidd said. “So maybe not players. Maybe the media.”
A more likely reason for Doncic’s omission: His availability and production during the early weeks of this season didn’t match his otherworldly expectations.
Doncic has missed 15 games so far — already the most in any of his four NBA seasons — with left ankle and knee sprains, a right ankle sprain and COVID-19. He also faced criticism about his conditioning and weight over the first six weeks.
He’s averaging 25.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists through 34 games this season. The scoring and passing statistics rank 12th- and fifth-best in the league, but would mark his lowest season averages since his rookie year.
Doncic also hasn’t found a consistent shooting rhythm.
He finished 2 of 6 from three on Wednesday in Portland to boost his season 3-point percentage to 30%.
Curry (25.8 points) and Morant (25.8) have posted higher scoring averages than Doncic for teams ahead of the No. 5 Mavericks in the West standings.
But since Doncic’s Jan. 2 return from COVID-19, his production has been on the rise.
He’s tallied four triple-doubles since Jan. 9, including his 15-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist stat line against the Trail Blazers. He’s displayed singularly dominant form, such as when he smashed his season-best with 41 points Jan. 19 against Toronto, but has also shown his willingness to create for teammates in Kidd’s new offensive system.
Doncic did some of both in his last outing.
He and Porzingis combined for 24 of the Mavericks’ 40 first-quarter points in Portland, and then Doncic matched a season-high 15 feeds in 37 minutes as Kidd experimented with rotations.
If team success factors into coaches’ All-Star decisions, Doncic should be an easy choice with Dallas 12-3 since Dec. 31.
That would tie Doncic with Mark Aguirre for third-most All-Star appearances as a Maverick, behind Dirk Nowitzki’s 14 and Rolando Blackman’s four and ahead of two apiece by Kidd, Steve Nash and Michael Finley.