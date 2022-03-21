CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maxi Kleber wished he could have made a trade Saturday night.
Keep his shooting slump if the Mavericks can keep winning instead?
Kleber was game.
Dallas, however, hopes the two metrics won’t be mutually exclusive as the playoffs approach.
For a defensive stalwart crucial to the rotation, Kleber and the Mavericks know a boost in the 30-year-old’s offensive contributions as his statistics slide to career-low levels will fortify their offense around Luka Doncic.
No better time than now, as the push for home-court advantage intensifies with a few significant matchups against premier big men upcoming.
“It’s been a rough stretch offensively [for me], but we keep winning games, so I’ve just got to play my role,” Kleber said. “I continue to play good defense, and the most important part was that our team gets the win. It doesn’t really help me [Saturday] having a solid offensive game because overall, we wanted to obviously get the win.
“Obviously, I’d like to find my groove back again, but I want to keep winning.”
Kleber’s defensive impact is undeniable.
He holds opponents to 105 points per 100 possessions, the best defensive rating of any player in the rotation for the full season, and he’s maintained a plus-3.1 net rating despite a down offensive season.
Kleber’s 1.1 blocks-per-game average leads current Mavericks and ranks second behind Kristaps Porzingis’ 1.7 among all who’ve played for the team this season. Coach Jason Kidd often lauds Kleber’s penchant for changing the direction of opponents’ shots, a rim-protecting bonus that box score statistics can’t quantify.
While Reggie Bullock missed the last four games for personal reasons, Kleber made one start and paired with Dorian Finney-Smith as the defensive leaders who helped position the Mavericks for double-digit comebacks in Boston and Brooklyn.
“That’s just something to take pride in,” Kleber said. “I personally think that defense is one of my greater things that I have in my basketball game.”
Kleber’s offensive numbers, however, have become notable for opposite reasons.
Shooting 40.4% this season, he’s on pace for the worst scoring efficiency in his five seasons. Despite taking a slightly higher volume of 3-point shots, his 34.4% clip from deep is 6.6 percentage points below his mark last season and lower than all but his rookie year.
Since the All-Star break, Kleber is shooting 27.5% from the field and 18.8% from 3.
That includes three consecutive 0-for games March 9-13 and a stretch of 20 consecutive missed field goals from the second quarter March 7 against Utah to the third quarter Wednesday in Brooklyn.
No wonder Kleber’s last two outings felt like a respite. He shot a combined 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3, in back-to-back losses in Philadelphia and Charlotte.
“He will find his way,” Kidd said. “He’s trending in the right way offensively, and he’s always been trending for us defensively, so we just need him to continue to keep up the way that he’s playing.”
The Mavericks won’t let Kleber fall from regular rotation minutes — slump or not.
Kleber’s defense is too central — especially as Kidd has lamented their let-up since Porzingis’ front-court protection departed at the trade deadline — and the potential for his three-and-D presence can space the floor in ways Dallas’ other big men cannot.
Centers Dwight Powell and Marquese Chriss don’t often hit from 3, but when the Mavericks run small with Kleber at the five, they can force opposing big men to guard the perimeter — as long as Kleber’s a threat to take and make the looks.
This week, fifth-place Dallas is playing the seventh-place Timberwolves — and 3-point contest-winning center Karl-Anthony Towns — twice. The Mavericks ended their five-game road trip Saturday just two games ahead of Minnesota’s current play-in standing.
And then comes the fourth-place Jazz and All-Star center Rudy Gobert, 1 1/2 games ahead.
If the regular season ended now, the Mavericks would face Utah in the first round with a likely strategy on offense of drawing three-time defensive Player of the Year Gobert out of the paint.
Hello, Maxi.
“I just keep playing the same way, keep taking my open shots because it still opens up the floor, even if I don’t make it that day,” Kleber said. “We still have more spacing, and it opens up the lane for Luka, [Jalen Brunson], Spencer [Dinwiddie] or anybody.”
Kleber flashed his small-ball center offensive potential just before the All-Star break, tallying a combined 39 points (12 of 20 shooting), 10 rebounds and six blocks in consecutive wins over Miami and New Orleans.
For proof Kleber can resolve conundrums, look to his off-court reception, too.
So often over the last three-plus seasons, people have mistaken him for Doncic.
Save for a few confused autograph seekers in Manhattan this week — who spotted a tall, scruffy-faced, European Maverick and assumed him the superstar — Kleber said the misidentifications “still happen, but it’s not that bad.”
He and the Mavericks will take that improvement, too.