Over the next three days, the Mavericks — and fans — will be on full-bore trade alert.
The NBA’s deadline for in-season trades is Thursday at 2 p.m. CT.
Will the Mavericks’ current roster — one that was mid-COVID outbreak and below .500 on Dec. 31 but has since been on a 14-5 roll — still be intact come late Thursday afternoon? Or will first-year general manager Nico Harrison swing a deal with an eye toward improving Dallas’ chances at ending the franchise’s decade-long, second-round playoff drought this spring?
Here are the arguments for and against a Mavericks trade by the deadline.
Case for
The Mavericks have two players in their rotation whose contracts expire this offseason: Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith.
If the Mavericks don’t move one or both by the deadline to ensure they can receive something in return for the pending unrestricted free agents, they’ll face a conundrum this summer.
Dallas would either have to sign them to long-term deals — which would push the team toward, or into, the luxury tax and leave little flexibility to build out the core around Luka Doncic — or allow them to walk with likely no compensation.
The decision to move Brunson or Finney-Smith — the two Mavericks outside of Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis who have generated the highest trade interest this season — would be risky in the short-term, too.
Brunson is on pace for career-best marks in points (16), assists (5.5), rebounds (3.9) and steals (0.9) and has played in all but one of the Mavericks’ 54 games this season, a reliable, unflappable anchor to the Mavericks’ lineup during their 11-player COVID-19 outbreak in December.
Multiple opposing coaches have lauded Jason Kidd’s decision to pair Brunson with Doncic as the Mavericks’ starting backcourt as Brunson has emerged as a consistent passer on a roster that lacks shot-creators.
Finney-Smith, meanwhile, has also shown underrated consistency throughout his sixth NBA season.
The latest example: He played a game-high 42 minutes Sunday night against the Hawks and had to “guard everybody,” Kidd said afterward, as the Mavericks held All-Star point guard Trae Young to 17 points (6 of 19 shooting) and the Hawks’ No. 2-rated offense to 94 points.
The duo’s production means the Mavericks will face ample trade interest. Should a trade partner not have the low-salary, high-upside offerings to match the contracts of Brunson ($1.8 million) and Finney-Smith ($4 million), Dallas could receive draft compensation to bolster their limited supply and build on their young core moving forward.
Case against
With all that in mind, how would the Mavericks fare if they moved two players who’ve been instrumental in turning their shorthanded COVID-19 slide into the league’s No. 9 net rating (plus-3) with the No. 5 overall defense (107.1 points per 100 possessions)?
As NBA insider Marc Stein recently highlighted, only three teams in recent history have made significant moves at the trade deadline and won a championship later that season: Toronto for Marc Gasol (2019), Detroit for Rasheed Wallace (2004) and Houston for Clyde Dexter (1995).
The Mavericks’ trade-deadline decisions during the last two playoff seasons have painted the same picture.
Neither Willie Cauley-Stein’s addition in January 2020 nor J.J. Redick and Nico Melli’s arrival last year boosted the Mavericks’ playoff success.
Any new player will need time to jell with the team, learn Doncic’s tendencies as the do-it-all ball handler and find a fit in Kidd’s schemes.
As of Monday afternoon, just four games separated the Jazz (32-21), Mavericks (31-23), Nuggets (29-24) and Timberwolves (28-25) from home-court advantage at No. 4 and the play-in tournament at No. 7 in the Western Conference standings.
The Mavericks don’t have much cushion for a roster transition.
Plus, what Dallas could receive in immediate player returns for Brunson or Finney-Smith likely wouldn’t match their productivity and importance to the team’s continuity.
NBA rules and equations state the Mavericks — a franchise above the salary cap but below the luxury tax — must match what would be the outgoing salaries of Brunson and Finney-Smith with incoming salaries that could not exceed about a combined $10 million.
According to ESPN’s database, 239 players this season make more than Finney-Smith ($4 million) and 338 make more than Brunson ($1.8 million). Brunson’s fourth year in his rookie contract is lower than most first-round rookie deals this season.
To receive a ready-impact player, that means the Mavericks would likely have to package some of their higher-paid players to make the math work or to find a target that fits their additional $10.9 million trade exception created from the Josh Richardson deal in August.
With injuries limiting the trade appeal of several bigger-contract Mavericks (Tim Hardaway Jr., in particular), further roster disruption could dissuade the Mavericks from making a deal that history has shown would likely not catapult them into a championship-level contender in the immediacy.