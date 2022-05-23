DALLAS — Before every last expert from your favorite sports section picked the Mavs to win in 6, like it was a tribal ritual, the hype heading into the Western Conference Finals also included speculation as to whether Luka Doncic might not be the best player left in the playoffs.
Luka has certainly lived up to his end, though his Steph Curry shimmy might need a little work.
“I didn’t see it,” Curry said of Luka’s version. “I’ll do some homework and get back to you.”
Otherwise, the matchup of Hall of Famers — as none other than Draymond Green called them — is interesting but apples and oranges. Even if Steph is a decade older and holding steady while Luka, at 23, is a superstar ascending, this series was never about the passing of the point guard. Luka and Steph are different superstars running different systems, one of which has been clearly better than the other the last three games.
Both Luka and Curry led teams to the NBA’s Final Four, but Luka has been forced to do more heavy lifting along the way. Even now. He followed up a 42-point outburst in Game 2 with 40 in Sunday’s 109-100 loss, putting him in rare and unfortunate company.
Get this: The Mavs have lost four straight playoff games where Luka scores 40 or more points, tying him with Rick Barry.
Of course, we’ve been over this terrain before. Like last year. Luka wouldn’t have to score so much in the playoffs if somebody else could, you know, make a shot.
But that’s also a little unfair to Luka’s supporting cast. As Jason Kidd has said over and over, the Mavs are a jump-shooting team. Sometimes the shots go in; other times it looks like it did Sunday. This is true of all jump-shooters, though Reggie Bullock’s 0-for-10 in Game 3 probably qualifies for a category all its own.
Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans — who make up most of the rest of the rotation after Luka, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie — are spot-up shooters. They don’t create their own shots. Most of them don’t even own another shot. It’s why the Mavs traded Kristaps Porzingis for Dinwiddie in the first place. They needed another creator to go along with Brunson and Luka in hopes of making the offense more diverse.
The Warriors, on the other hand, have a multitude of creators. Nearly anyone can get to the rim. Andrew Wiggins seemed to alight from somewhere up in the concourse Sunday when he posterized Luka, who couldn’t stop smiling about it in the press conference afterward.
“I wish I had those bunnies,” he said.
Hops, for the unenlightened.
Frankly, it’s a little easier to rack up assists when a teammate can take the ball as well as a defender to the rim and staple him to it.
Luka will never have Wiggins’ leaping ability, just as his shot will never be as pure as the one painted by Curry, the greatest long-distance shooter in NBA history. Luka’s step-back 3 may be his signature, but it’s not a given. Luka’s game is less like Curry’s and more like LeBron James’: size, power and vision. This is not a novel assessment. Jim Chones, a longtime NBA player and Cleveland broadcaster, told Chuck Cooperstein as much the first time he saw Luka play.
So what’s a more telling comparison to make between Luka and Steph, other than the fact that, according to NBA analytics, they’re tied for second-most in playoff video views with 156 million, behind only Ja Morant?
Curry is 34 and has played in five NBA Finals, winning three.
Luka is 23 and playing in his first conference finals.
Asked the biggest difference between Curry now and when they first were paired as teammates, Green said, “I think the biggest thing I see is maturity, just being ready and knowing what it takes in these situations.”
Curry knows what it takes — when to let his teammates rise to the occasion and when to impose his will — because he’s played on the NBA’s big stage.
What has Luka learned in his limited experience?
“I think how hard it is,” Kidd said. “It’s not easy.”
Even if you’re a superstar, it’s still hard. Which is why Green appreciates Curry as well as Luka and wants no part of assessing a passing of the guard. He enjoys this matchup for what it is, an exhibition by two NBA greats.
One getting close to the end.
The other?
“Luka’s incredible, and, you know, his time is now,” Green said. “His time is next. His time, like, that’s a great player who is going to be great a long time.”
Even as the Mavs’ surprising season winds to a close, you could find worse notes to end on.