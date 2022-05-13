A year ago the Mavericks played a series with the Clippers where home court meant absolutely nothing. At least for six games. But in Game 7, Dallas’ inability to win a fourth game at Staples Center extended the club’s streak of not advancing in the post-season to 10 years.
The Mavs ended that drought with the elimination of Utah last round. Their task Thursday night was to prove that this series with Phoenix is, in fact, ALL about home court and not about the Suns’ 30-point win Tuesday at the Footprint Center. And by dismantling the Suns late in the second quarter to grab a 15-point halftime lead, the Mavericks stormed past Phoenix 113-86 in a frenzied American Airlines Center to set up a Game 7 Sunday.
That’s when it will be up to Dallas to do what the Clippers did last spring and reverse the trend. Having lost games in Phoenix by margins of seven, 20 and 30 points, the Mavericks have their work cut out for them. One has to acknowledge that the scores have grown progressively worse since Game 1. The fact that this is essentially the same Phoenix team that won the West and led Milwaukee 2-0 in the Finals doesn’t lend much support to Dallas’ argument, either.
But are these really the same Suns? It’s certainly fair to ask who this Chris Paul is that they are facing. The 17-year veteran who has won so many big playoff games in recent years without quite collecting that ring in Houston or Phoenix averaged 22.3 points per game in the first round against New Orleans and lit up Dallas in the fourth quarter of Game 2 in this series. But since that 28-point outburst, Paul has been no factor. He has averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 turnovers at one end while becoming a complete liability at the other.
Emblematic of his night was what happened late in the first half when the Mavericks were asserting their dominance. Reggie Bullock, who had been hounding Devin Booker much of the game, stole a pass from Paul and then pulled up at the 3-point line. Paul inexplicably left him there unattended and ran to the basket as if he was planning to collect a rebound. Bullock calmly stroked the uncontested three, one of 16 Dallas made on a night where the home team shot 41% from the arc.
That’s still the No. 1 thing the Mavs have to hang their hats on Sunday — well, I suppose that alongside the fact that Luka Doncic (33 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) is the best player on the floor. The team that shoots the most threes and the higher percentage of threes is going to win a lot of games in the modern NBA. And that has a great chance of continuing to be the Mavs against a team which really doesn’t spotlight its long-range shooting. Phoenix was 6-for-18 in Game 6.
It was also substantial that Dallas got rid of whatever turnover bug it developed in Game 5 at Phoenix. There was a sense that the Suns had discovered some new way to guard Doncic and Jalen Brunson after the Mavs committed 12 turnovers in a single quarter including five during a 17-0 run by Phoenix. But after Thursday night that offensive collapse was looking awfully aberrational. By the end of the game, Dallas had conducted a ball control clinic by committing six turnovers. Phoenix had 22 including 13 from Booker and Paul.
The other thing that happened in Game 5 that Phoenix was hoping to repeat was the disappearance of Bullock. After making 12 3-pointers in the first four games as a central part of Dallas’ long-range attack, Bullock was held scoreless in 35 minutes by the Suns. If he was truly in the process of being limited by Phoenix, then Dallas was in deep trouble.
It didn’t happen.
Bullock poured in five threes to lead the charge, finishing with 19 points while playing exceptional defense all night.
What does all this mean for Sunday? No one has that answer just yet, but Dallas has pushed the team with the league’s best record to a seventh game. Head coach Jason Kidd said before the game he had no worries about being forced into an elimination game, that he believed his team would embrace it. The Mavericks went out and showed it by handing Phoenix a 27-point loss, nearly the equivalent of what Dallas endured in Game 5.
“It’s just another game for us on this journey,” Kidd said afterward. “And our journey is to win a championship.”
These teams get one more look at each other, and then one of them is finished for the season. It’s entirely possible that with fan support on their side, the Suns return to the Western Conference Finals. But the team with the better 3-point shooting and the most unstoppable player will sit on the visitors’ bench. And that’s never a bad way to bet these days.