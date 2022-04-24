A series that is playing out like a high-speed train wreck comes crashing back into American Airlines Center Monday night before bouncing back out to Salt Lake City on Thursday. And don’t be surprised if the two teams are back here once more Saturday to finish the whole thing. For those who thought Dallas’ back-to-back wins and the return of Luka Doncic had earned the Mavericks total control of its first-round playoff with Utah… buckle up.
The momentum the Mavs hoped to have seized disappeared late Saturday afternoon on the simplest of basketball plays — a lob pass to the tallest player with the surest shooting percentage on the floor. With that Rudy Gobert dunk and the subsequent failure to secure a decent shot at the Dallas end, the series arrives at 2-2 Monday and anything goes.
After three nights of finding point guard Jalen Brunson virtually unstoppable, Utah found a way to minimize his destruction Saturday without any fundamental change in its defense. It just took the return of Doncic to take the ball from Brunson’s hands as he slipped from a league-best 32 points per game to 24, from 5.3 assists per game to three. Spencer Dinwiddie’s slide was even greater, a precipitous drop from 19.7 points per game to five and 6.7 assists to three.
This is not to fault Dallas’ best player for simply making his playoff debut after three games serving as head cheerleader while resting a calf strain. It’s the natural order of things. The best player leaves the game, and others seize opportunities to rise. He returns and they settle into former roles. It’s still a good problem to have for the Mavericks, an embarrassment of scoring riches to transform into a winning combination two more times in order to win the series.
The first half Saturday marked Utah’s only real dominance in this series as the Jazz grabbed a 16-point lead in what seemed a slow-motion game before settling for a 12-point advantage at halftime. The margin was gone in a blink and the teams went back and forth. Doncic’s patented step-back three over the long arm of Gobert to give Dallas a four-point lead with 39 seconds to play felt like the final blow in a third consecutive victory.
But for all the faults of Quin Snyder’s disjointed team, it does keep fighting. Donovan Mitchell is barely shooting 40% for this series and hasn’t hurt Dallas with a string of threes, but he went into Sunday as the leading scorer of the playoffs at 30.3 points per game. At the very least the Mavericks should stop fouling him because he’s more than competent at the free-throw line.
What storyline will emerge in Game 5? Can the Mavericks force Gobert off the floor again with their small lineup as they did in Game 3? Can Maxi Kleber rediscover that golden touch that enabled him to go 8-for-11 on threes in Game 2?
The certainty is that the AAC crowd will be roaring. With the team’s record-busting 3-point fireworks in Game 2, I thought it was as loud for an early playoff game as the knockout of the Lakers in the second round back in 2011. The unknown is whether the home team can deliver again because, for all the discussion and focus of earning home-court advantage in the NBA playoffs, there has been none to be found in the Luka Era.
The 2020 playoffs were staged in the Orlando bubble, so you throw out Doncic’s first postseason performance. Last year’s seven-game battle with the Clippers was memorable for many things, chief among them that the home team did not win a game until Game 7 in Los Angeles.
Add in this year’s series and home teams are 3-8 in Dallas playoff games the last two springs. There is no known explanation for this, but that does not mean one does not exist. Certainly, a Utah team that has been highly discredited over the last 12 months for some of its failings and ruptures might be prone to breathe easier on the road.
Logic says that the Mavericks have too many weapons to allow that to happen. Logic says that Doncic, who wasn’t exactly limited in his 30-point, 10-rebound debut, will play with even greater certainty in Game 5. Now getting those things to work hand in hand — Luka leading while the other cornerstones provide their share and do their damage — is the challenge for Monday night.