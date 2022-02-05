Most will remember the Dallas Mavericks’ Friday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers as the night Luka Doncic pointed out a crooked rim and prompted a 43-minute delay to completely replace the hoop.
But for those who stayed up into the early Saturday hours?
Doncic’s eighth triple-double of the season to power the 107-98 win will be just as memorable.
With 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in 41 minutes, the 22-year-old led the Mavericks’ second-half comeback to erase what had once been a 16-point deficit. In the process, Doncic passed Fat Lever for the 10th-most triple-doubles in NBA history (44).
A dunker exactly one time this season before Friday, Doncic logged two slams in the third quarter, including a one-handed poster over big man Andre Drummond. He added two steals, shot 13 of 28 from the floor and more than reinforced the third consecutive All-Star selection he earned Thursday night.
Add in a few clutch 3-pointers from Reggie Bullock (20 points) and another 19 points from Jalen Brunson, and the Mavericks avoided their first three-game losing streak since Dec. 4-7 and clinched their 30th win of coach Jason Kidd’s tenure.
“The dude is elite,” Bullock said, referring to Doncic. “He’s an elite passer, and elite scorer. He gets everyone else involved. He can break his player down in iso, and he’s still young, so having a player like that that’s so in control and at a young age, the future is definitely bright for him, and he led us to a win tonight.”
Though a 9 p.m. local time tipoff for ESPN’s late national broadcast, the game featured a typical start.
In fact, the Mavericks shot 50% from the floor (6 of 12) and looked ready to match Philadelphia’s offensive punch despite Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) missing a third consecutive game and Maxi Kleber being scratched late with left knee swelling.
Then, Doncic hit a 3-pointer with about six minutes left in the first quarter and immediately started waving his hands.
Telling teammates to hustle back on defense?
Curving his hand to motion for a scheme?
Nope.
Doncic was trying to signal that the Mavericks’ rim was crooked.
At 9:31 p.m., play stopped, and officials tried multiple fixes over the next half-hour.
Boban Marjanovic tried hanging on it to straighten it with his 7-4 frame. An arena worker brought out a ladder, tape measure and level.
Doncic stopped over at ESPN’s commentary table and told analyst Richard Jefferson the angle was “even worse than before.” Soon after, a few others wheeled out an entirely new hoop — stanchion, backboard, rim and all.
Cue another 20 minutes to secure the base and raise and re-measure the dimensions.
Kidd and Doc Rivers chatted at midcourt. Doncic offered to pay for all fans’ concessions while they waited out the delay, though the Mavericks couldn’t organize the logistics on such short notice.
Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey, a South Garland graduate who tallied 18 points and six assists in his second NBA homecoming game, suggested everyone go to Whataburger.
Players received a five-minute warm-up period before play resumed at 10:14 p.m.
But Dallas needed longer.
Philadelphia re-started the first quarter on an 8-0 run to expand their 19-17 lead from the stoppage, and the Mavericks missed their first 10 field-goal attempts after the delay. They went six game minutes between Doncic’s delay-prompting 3-pointer and their next field goal, a 14-foot Doncic jumper with 2.4 seconds left in the period.
Fans on social media called for the broken rim to return.
“I think we did, too,” Kidd quipped.
All the Mavericks needed, apparently, was to switch sides.
Shooting on the basket in front of Philadelphia’s bench in the second half, the Mavericks outscored the 76ers 32-15 in the third quarter.
Doncic added 11 points while playing the entire period, and Kidd turned to a zone defense to help his bigs. They’d fouled Joel Embiid frequently in the first half, but the zone helped quiet the whistles.
Embiid, an All-Star center Kidd called “the MVP frontrunner” before the game, scored 18 points in the first half and just nine points in the second.
When Doncic checked out early in the fourth, the Sixers outscored the Mavericks by six and pulled ahead by four points (89-85) with eight minutes remaining.
No worries for long.
Over the last few minutes, Doncic barreled into the paint for an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Bullock for a 3-pointer. He broke through the 76ers’ face-guarding tactics and swished an and-1 play with less than two minutes left, flexing at the crowd.
MVP chants rang throughout the American Airlines Center.
After 41 minutes, Doncic said he hadn’t felt so explosive all season.
“I feel better,” Doncic said. “A lot of minutes today. I’m obviously tired. It’s late. But, when the season started, I couldn’t play [these] minutes.”