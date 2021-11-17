The most pressing question in the Mavericks’ world remains without a definitive answer: When will Luka Doncic play next?
The 22-year-old All-Star suffered sprains in his left knee and ankle in the last minute of Monday’s win over the Nuggets and will not play Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Call it an ironic twist — and good timing — that a second Mavericks star’s health isn’t a looming unknown right now, too.
In the five games since Kristaps Porzingis returned from missing five with lower back tightness, he’s gone on a tear, averaging 23.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field.
As they continue to experiment with smaller lineups, the Mavericks’ need their 7-3 max-contract star to continue his recent groove and return to good health as they start their toughest road trip yet without their No. 1 option.
“He was ready to go,” coach Jason Kidd said. “Physically and mentally, we’ve said that from training camp that KP was ready to go. Unfortunately he had to miss five games, but I think he picked up right where he left off.”
Statistics give context to Porzingis’ importance to the Mavericks’ offense.
He’s scored more than 20 points in three consecutive games, including a team-high 29 against the Nuggets, and four of the last five. In each, Porzingis has shot at least 53.8% from the field while boosting his production outside of scoring.
Against Denver, Porzingis had three assists and two steals, tying his season-high marks, and grabbed almost as many offensive rebounds (five) as defensive (six).
The Mavericks, in turn, are 4-1 since Porzingis returned, highlighted Monday by their first win over an opponent who arrived with a better record.
Compared with each NBA team’s last five games entering Tuesday, the Mavericks rank third in offensive efficiency (116.1 points per 100 possessions) and ninth in net rating (plus-6.4), major jumps from their 19th-place offensive rating (107.1) and net rating (minus-0.8) for the season.
In addition to better health, Porzingis’ positional shift has served as a catalyst, too.
The 26-year-old has started each game at power forward with Dwight Powell at center, but the Mavericks’ most effective groupings come with Porzingis rotating at center instead.
Over the last five games, the Mavericks have run three lineups that feature Porzingis at center and that have played more than 10 minutes together. Each has an offensive rating — albeit in small sample size — over 132 points per 100 possessions.
Kidd also turned to a small lineup — Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Porzingis — to close Monday night’s win.
“When teams are switching, he can roll down the small,” Kidd said of playing Porzingis at center. “[If] teams don’t switch, he can pop and Luka causes two on the ball. He becomes not just a shooter but a playmaker.
“You saw that at the end of the game [Monday] when he rolled and got the pass to Luka. He becomes a decision-maker, and we trust that he’s going to make the right one.”
Kidd is willing to experiment with playing small.
Before his oblique injury, Maxi Kleber saw time at center, and Kidd even surrounded 6-7 Dorian Finney-Smith with four guards to start the fourth quarter against Denver. Porzingis thrived as the Mavericks’ lone big man in the NBA’s 2020 Disney World bubble before tearing the meniscus in his right knee.
So why not make Porzingis a full-time center?
Kidd said the physical demands of matching up against opponents’ biggest players require “too many minutes” for Porzingis after almost three injury-plagued Mavericks seasons.
The big man, however, has said he prefers playing at the five.
“I’m a little bit heavier this season,” Porzingis said. “I’m feeling stronger this season, definitely. I don’t know if you can see, but at least the way I feel on the court, I feel better, and I’m working on my body nonstop. Constantly working.
“I’m not using as much energy any more to fight those situations [against other centers]. It’s kind of more natural now. I’ll try to keep the weight on throughout the season and that way I don’t have to use as much energy, maybe, in those one-on-one situations.”
Regardless of role, Porzingis will shoulder more responsibility this week.
Doncic traveled on the team’s midafternoon flight Tuesday, and he’ll remain with the squad for two games apiece against the Suns and then the Clippers in Los Angeles regardless of playing status.
But the Mavericks ruled him out Tuesday before landing in Phoenix.
Even if their superstar isn’t available for multiple games, the Mavericks might have a new wrinkle against the defending Western Conference champions and their two-time, first-round playoff nemesis.
Neither the Suns nor Clippers faced the current version of Porzingis — healthy, confident and integral to the Mavericks offense — last season.
“When you got a versatile guy like that at 7-3, 7-2, whatever he is, he’s a dangerous player,” Hardaway said. “Just trying to make sure we give him the ball in scoring areas where he can dominate and be effective.”