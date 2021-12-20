DALLAS — Before Sunday night’s loss in Minneapolis, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd addressed his team’s growing list of unavailable players — due to injury, COVID-19 and regular illness — and stressed that, no matter what, excuses would not be made.
“We could lose someone after the game tonight due to testing,” he added, unwittingly foreshadowing the fact that, yes, Dallas’ list of players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols was about to grow to three.
On Tuesday afternoon the Mavericks announced that forward Maxi Kleber, who grabbed 14 rebounds Sunday night against the Timberwolves, had in fact joined Reggie Bullock and Josh Green in health and safety protocols.
It’s unclear whether any of the three have tested positive for COVID-19, but the Mavericks appear to be planning for somewhat extended absences. On Monday they signed forward Theo Pinson to a 10-day contract and a source said Dallas plans to likewise sign forward Marquese Chriss.
As if Tuesday’s rematch against reigning conference player of the week Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves in American Airlines Center wasn’t challenging enough, the Mavericks also confirmed Monday that Luka Doncic will miss his fifth straight game with a sore left ankle.
Oh, and Kristaps Porzingis is questionable after leaving the third quarter of Sunday’s loss with a sore right toe. Adding Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Eugene Omoruyi (right foot injury), that’s six Mavericks who are out and one who is questionable.
“Return the world back to normal,” Bullock tweeted Monday, adding a prayer emoji.
Unfortunately that isn’t likely to happen soon, with COVID running rampant through the sports world. According to ESPN’s calculations, Kleber became the 100th case of an NBA player entering health and safety protocols during the first 20 days of December alone.
For Kleber, it’s a case of doubly unfortunate luck. Last January he was one of four Mavericks who tested positive for COVID-19. Kleber missed 11 games from January 13-30 and it wasn’t until weeks after that he and fellow COVID-stricken teammates regained their stamina.
Another of those players, Josh Richardson, now a Boston Celtic, also entered health and safety protocols on Monday.
“It’s a new game right now,” Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, another coronavirus victim from last January, said after scoring a season-high 23 points Sunday. “These last two seasons [have] been a little weird.”
How weird? Here’s how the virus-leery Mavericks prepared for Sunday’s game: “Trying to do the best we can do to stay away from each other, except when we’re playing the game,” Kidd said.
The Mavericks didn’t practice on Saturday before flying to Minneapolis. They did not have a Sunday shootaround, with coaches and players instead game-planning via Zoom. They gathered at the arena 40 minutes before the game, played and flew home, no doubt trying not to breathe on one another.
Dallas didn’t practice on Monday, yet still lost a key rotation player, Kleber.
The Mavericks won’t get any sympathy from the Timberwolves, who now have five players in health and safety protocols, including two who started Sunday against the Mavericks and played 31 and 38 minutes: Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
“Hopefully we don’t have to shut down the league or anything,” Finney-Smith said. “The NBA will figure it out.”
Teams are going through significant lengths to avoid game postponements beyond the five that were announced Sunday.
Problem is, lack of practice time will make it difficult to familiarize players like North Carolina product Pinson with the Mavericks’ system. His career NBA experience consists of 68 games with the Nets and Knicks.
Nor is Doncic getting much practice time to work himself back into the lineup and, the Mavericks hope, into better physical condition.
When Doncic does return, and if Dallas follows through with signing Chriss, it should make for an awkward reunion. On Dec. 28, 2019, Chriss, as a member of the Warriors, shoved Doncic into the laps of courtside photographers after jostling for a loose ball.
Doncic angrily jumped to his feet and had to be separated from going after Chriss.
Luka, meet your potential new teammate. Merry Chrissmas.