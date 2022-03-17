NEW YORK — Luka Doncic finished a brilliant performance in the Mavericks’ buzzer-beating win Wednesday over the Brooklyn Nets with 37 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals.
And two major admirers on the other side.
One year ago at Barclays Center, just before Doncic’s 22nd birthday, former Nets star James Harden remarked that “the Mavs got a special one.”
Now, with Doncic almost three weeks removed from turning 23?
Kevin Durant lauded Doncic’s rapid rise — despite the Mavericks superstar’s pass around his double-team defense positioning Spencer Dinwiddie for the game-winning three and trumping Durant’s go-ahead three 10 seconds earlier.
“They run pretty much one play the whole game, which is a pick-and-roll for him, and then he just creates,” Durant said. “It’s unpredictable sometimes. He’s such a great passer that he’ll get into the lane and throw a dime. After he goes up for a shot, he might throw a dime, so he’s unique in how they use him.
“They feature him every possession, and they’ve got other guys when he’s not playing, like Spencer, who plays similar to him and Jalen Brunson, who plays similar to him. So, they built that program for him the second he got there and they made sure he was able to be the best version of himself every day, so sky’s the limit. He’s going to continue to do this for the next decade or plus.”
At least one Nets player knew that well before the game Wednesday.
Veteran point guard Goran Dragic played with then-18-year-old Doncic on the Slovenian national team when the country won its first European championship in 2017 and has known Doncic since he was a 5-year-old carrying around basketballs and sandwiches at his dad, Sasa’s, professional games.
The Mavericks often manipulated switches on offense to force the 35-year-old Dragic to guard Doncic on Wednesday. Doncic didn’t relish hitting shots over his mentor and close friend, but he capitalized several times, including on a turn-around, one-legged fade with 22.7 seconds remaining.
Doncic shot 14 of 26 from the floor (53.8%) and 5 of 12 from three (41.7%) on Wednesday.
“I tried to make it tough on him,” Dragic said, “but you have to know that he’s a huge dude, man. He put you on your hip, and it’s really tough to stop him.
“If he’s making that stepback shot, he’s basically unguardable. … He can go for 60 easy, but you can see that he gets [everybody] involved, so you have to defend him. But, then you have to shrink the floor. But, then he finds open guys, and you have a constant rotation, trying to scramble [like] this, and it’s tough.”
So difficult that Doncic outdueled former MVP Durant as the respective reigning Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.
In Durant’s last home game, he had tallied a season-high 53 points on 19 of 37 shooting (51.4%) while leading the Nets past the Knicks.
But, Doncic triumphed head-to-head Wednesday by out-producing Durant by 14 points, six made field goals, three rebounds, one block and two steals in the same amount of playing time (39 minutes).
That helped the Mavericks tie the 2010-11 championship team for the second-most double-digit comeback victories in a single season in franchise history (15) — behind 18 in 2009-10 — and improve their record to 27-8 since Dec. 31.
Doncic returned one game into that streak after missing the last 10 in December with left ankle soreness and COVID-19.
Coincidence?
Or proof that Doncic’s improved conditioning and nutrition after a subpar start has fueled the Mavericks’ torrid push for home-court advantage?
Since Jan. 2, Doncic has averaged 29.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 46% from the field and 35% from three in 32 games. He’s weathered the departure of his once-hopeful co-star, Kristaps Porzingis, and immediately helped his new trade addition, Dinwiddie, assimilate as a secondary closer.
Dinwiddie echoed the Nets’ praise after Doncic’s latest national TV show.
“As a superstar, it’s in your power, in your control,” Dinwiddie said. “You can make people feel wanted. You can make them feel not wanted. You can trust or not trust them. And remember — my first two games [with Dallas], I didn’t really do much. I was trying to fit in, trying to figure out the spots they wanted me, and things like that.
“He was one of the people saying, ‘No, like, go do your thing. Like, you need to make plays for us to be good,’ so it’s a credit to him.”