Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) keeps the ball from New Orleans guard Frank Jackson during the first half Wednesday in Dallas. The 40-year-old Nowitzki scored a season-high seven points while playing in the second half for the second time in his six games.
Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) keeps the ball from New Orleans guard Frank Jackson during the first half Wednesday in Dallas. The 40-year-old Nowitzki scored a season-high seven points while playing in the second half for the second time in his six games.
LM Otero/AP
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) moves the ball to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant (35) defends during an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Jan. 22, 2016.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns ignited the Dallas Mavericks fanbase this past December by crowning himself “the greatest big man shooter of all time” while failing to mention a particular 7-foot German in an interview with The Athletic.
“That’s a fact, you can see the stats,” Towns said. “I ain’t got to play like no one else.”
Despite Towns’ confidence in his numbers, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently made sure that Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki got his due respect.
“[Dirk] the greatest big man shooter of all time, although I respect KAT,” Durant said during an appearance on The ETCs, a Boardroom podcast. “For KAT to say that, like, c’mon.”
Durant’s respect for No. 41 likely comes from his admiration for Nowitzki’s game, who he mentioned as inspiration for some aspects of his own playstyle.
“There was a lot of bunnyhops into shots and jump-spins into shots that Dirk did,” Durant said. “The movements… I was practicing them. To see him do it, I understood how his shot was so sharp to a T, so I wanted to get to that point.”
While Nowitzki’s humbleness and deflecting nature is often the first option for him, the rashness of Towns’ comments seemed to get under his skin. He made sure to give a jab at Towns’ comments while broadcasting a Dallas vs. Minnesota matchup back in December.
“Ooh he’s feeling it early,” Nowitzki, the sixth-leading scorer in NBA history, said. “He’s the best shooter big man in the world. There he is!”