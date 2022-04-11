Day 1 of tracking Luka Doncic’s calf injury ended with an anti-climactic result.
He underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed he suffered a left calf strain Sunday night when he planted his left leg to change directions on offense with 2:24 left in the third quarter of the regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavericks haven’t revealed the severity of the strain or set a timeline for his recovery.
The grade and location of Doncic’s strain will dictate the Mavericks medical staff’s rehabilitation plan leading up to Saturday afternoon’s playoff opener against the Utah Jazz, but answers about the 23-year-old superstar’s availability and outlook beyond this week likely won’t be so straightforward.
The Dallas Morning News interviewed a trio of sports medicine experts Monday who said muscle strains remain the most “finicky” and “complex” injuries for athletes because of the variability in severity, location and treatment options.
Doncic’s risk for reinjury amid heightened playoff physicality, and his calf’s response to 24-7 treatment in a recovery window shorter than after typical strains, will influence the Mavericks’ approach and factor into whether their All-Star will be available to start what appeared to be the franchise’s most promising postseason run since the 2011 championship squad.
“Muscle injuries are very difficult for us to treat because we don’t have a quick fix,” said T.O. Souryal, the Mavericks’ team doctor from 1993 to 2015. “... Because we don’t have a pill for a muscle strain and because we don’t have a brace for a muscle strain, we literally throw the kitchen sink at them.”
Experts classify calf strains at three levels:
- Grade 1 involves “microscopic damage,” according to injury analyst Jeff Stotts, and shows fibers in the muscle have overstretched and typically need seven to 10 days to heal.
- Grade 2 represents a partial tear of the muscle and a several-week rehab process.
- Grade 3 involves full ruptures and months-long recovery, which analysts consider unlikely in Doncic’s case because he walked off the court without help.
Stotts, who operates the sports injury tracking site InStreetClothes, said the location of the strain can impact recovery. Those in the main “muscle belly” of the calf tend to heal faster because of proximity to blood flow, while issues around tendons can take longer.
Should Doncic’s MRI exam have revealed a minor-grade tear, the experts predict he’ll embark on a round-the-clock treatment plan with Saturday’s Game 1 in American Airlines Center as his first benchmark.
No time to waste.
Souryal said treatment for muscle strains can include hyperbaric, compression and muscle-stimulation approaches — multiple modalities in play at the same time.
While sufficient sleep remains a key factor, Souryal said it wouldn’t be unusual to have Doncic wear a NormaTec leg-recovery boot or connect to a stim machine while resting or to wake up at odd hours to ice.
“The biggest thing is going to be: How do they now build up that calf so it’s not reinjured when he goes back and does play?” physical therapist and sports scientist Rajpal Brar said. “A lot of it just comes down to what you’re seeing, of course, in the imaging, and then what you’re seeing when you’re actually doing the physio. When you are testing out some of his movement and his strength, what are you seeing?
“You’ve probably heard the term day to day, but it truly is day to day because you have to see how he responds and how his pain, how his function evolves, literally day to day.”