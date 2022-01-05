When Derek Harper became the third and most recent Maverick to have his jersey retired, on the night of Jan. 7, 2018, another member of that exclusive club, unprompted, peered into the future with wonder and awe.
What, Rolando Blackman pondered, will the scene, the speeches and the emotion be like when Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 is raised to American Airlines Center’s rafters?
“Dirk will be up there all over the place,” Blackman said that day. “Hopefully his banner won’t be so big that it separates the arena when they hang it: ‘Hey, the whole south side is gone!’”
Nearly four years to the day later, Nowitzki’s long-anticipated turn has arrived. Nowitzki’s storied 21-season NBA career, all with the Mavericks, will be celebrated before, during and especially after Wednesday night’s Dallas-Golden State game in American Airlines Center.
The Mavericks have titled the night “41 Forever.” Nowitzki’s No. 41 will be raised to the rafters during a post-game ceremony that is scheduled to include NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and coach Jason Kidd, Nowitzki’s friend and ex-teammate.
So far as we know, Nowitzki’s banner will be roughly the same size as those of Harper, Blackman and Brad Davis, but if the rectangular cloth was proportionate to Nowitzki’s accomplishments and what he means to the franchise and Dallas, it would drape over AAC.
It’s been nearly 33 months since Nowitzki announced his retirement, on April 9, 2019, after his final home game. On Tuesday he returned to AAC and held a 48-minute news conference as a prelude to 41 Forever.
He said he hopes this ceremony won’t be as emotional as the one that accompanied his retirement announcement.
“You know, they always say an athlete dies twice,” he said. “To me that was the hard cut right then and there, even though I was prepared for it for a few years.
“But [Wednesday] still will be somewhat emotional. I know a little bit of what’s going to happen, but I still want to be surprised how I always like to be, so I’m sure some of the videos are going to make me a little emotional. I just want to enjoy and be in the moment and react to the stuff that I see.”
Nowitzki is now 43 and a special adviser to Cuban, though he joked Tuesday that he isn’t sure what that entails beyond texting observations to Cuban and Kidd and attending a few practices and games.
Nowitzki said the advisory role, in the wake of the abrupt June departures of longtime general manager Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle, came about because Nowitzki isn’t ready to commit to long work hours and travel and missing family time.
Perhaps, though, Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki’s children Malaika (8), Max (6) and Morris (5) now are old enough to somewhat understand and appreciate the outpouring of gratitude that will be expressed Wednesday night toward and by their father.
It promises to be an electric night, with Luka Doncic-Steph Curry and Mavericks-Warriors (29-7) serving as quite an opening act, though not as headliners.
“It’s going to be a great day,” said Kidd, a Mavericks teammate of Nowitzki’s from 2008 to 2012, including of course the 2011 NBA championship run. “We’ll play the Warriors, one of if not the best teams in the league, and then afterwards we’ll have a party to celebrate the legendary Dirk.
“This is one of the first parties he’ll have before he goes into the Hall of Fame.”
Kidd was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2018. Nowitzki doesn’t become eligible until the Class of 2023, for which he’s a lock.
Prior to that ceremony, however, Nowitzki probably will be feted with a statue of his likeness outside of American Airlines Center. Nowitzki on Tuesday revealed that a few months ago he did a studio sitting with a Chicago artist commissioned by Cuban to create the statue.
“Honestly, that’s got to be the last honor,” Nowitzki said sheepishly, noting that he also has a street named after him, Nowitzki Way, bordering AAC’s south end. “You [reporters] know me. That’s a lot for me, a lot of limelight.”
Really, though, how much adulation can be considered too much for a player who ranks No. 6 in NBA career scoring (31,560 points)? A player who led the Mavericks to three of their four conference finals appearances; both of their NBA Finals berths and their only championship?
A player who ranks first in Mavericks history in at least 11 statistical categories, including points, 3-pointers, rebounds, free-throws and blocks?
Harper on Tuesday recalled congratulating Nowitzki when he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for No. 6 in scoring. Someone else interjected that Nowitzki held all of the Mavericks’ major records, except for assists and steals, marks held by Harper.
“I’m coming for you, Harp,” Nowitzki playfully said.
Nowitzki wound up fourth in assists and second in steals, remarkable for a 7-footer, even one who played 21 seasons.
Harper was asked Tuesday to summarize what Nowitzki means to the Mavericks.
“He’s been everything to the Mavericks franchise,” Harper said. “When he came here, the Mavericks franchise was well-established, and I would say that Dirk certainly took it to another level.
“I think the biggest compliment I can pay him is that he changed the game. And when you change the game, the magnitude of what you accomplished, it’s off the charts. It’s unprecedented. ... I just think Dirk’s career took things to another level, and I’m happy for him.”
The first Mavericks jersey retirement was that of Davis, No. 15, the popular final holdover from Dallas’ debut season, on Nov. 14, 1992.
Blackman, at the time the Mavericks’ career scoring leader, with 16,643 points, had his No. 22 retired on March 11, 2000. Who could have guessed that a second-year, 21-year-old forward on that season’s Mavs team would wind up nearly doubling that point total?
Now it’s Nowitzki’s turn to have his jersey retired, with 22-year-old Doncic among current Mavericks watching from courtside.
“He gave so much to Dallas, and Dallas gave back to him,” Doncic said. “He did a lot of things, not just for people from Europe, but I think also in the United States. Everybody has the highest respect for him.
“The highest everything.”
Sitting in the front row during Nowitzki’s news conference on Tuesday, wearing a No. 41 Mavericks jersey, was Brandon Herr, a young man from Florida.
Herr as a ninth grader wrote an essay about Nowitzki for class. Through the years Herr and his family traveled to road games and made friends with Nowitzki.
Nowitzki invited the family to Dallas to attend Wednesday’s game and ceremony. Herr is but one of countless lives Nowitzki has touched — on the court, after games, through TV and through his annual Christmas visits to Children’s Medical Center Dallas.
“I’ve had a little time the last two-and-a-half years to read some letters I’ve gotten,” Nowitzki said. “Or when I’m out on the town, how many people have come up to me and said, ‘Thank you for your services.’”
Nowitzki’s voice cracked. He paused, he welled up and tried to collect himself.
“That’s special,” he said. “That’s for sure special.”
Wednesday night for sure will produce more special moments, for a special player and person: 41 Forever.