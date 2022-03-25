MINNEAPOLIS — In retrospect, we’ve seen this coming. This metamorphosis. This initially gradual but now distinct version of Luka Doncic.
Ruthless Luka. Dominator Doncic.
This alter ego has lurked within him throughout his four NBA seasons, sporadically emerging like the Incredible Hulk, but lately these Doncic episodes have been more frequent and sustained.
Recent Exhibits A and B also happen to be the Mavericks’ next two opponents, Minnesota and Utah. More specifically, pesky Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Jazz tower of emotion Rudy Gobert.
Doncic squared off against Gobert on March 7 and, just five days ago, went nose-to-nose multiple times with Beverley. The Mavericks (45-28) on Friday will face the Timberwolves here in Minneapolis and on Sunday they will host Utah.
Both games have playoff-seeding implications. Both games likely will produce volatile moments. There’s a good chance both opponents will employ rough tactics against 23-year-old Doncic.
But as Doncic increasingly has shown, he’ll probably dispense just as much if not more physicality and spew as much trash talk as anyone on the court.
Based on their combative history, Doncic-Beverley on Friday will be a get-your-popcorn-ready matchup.
“Luka enjoys going against anybody,” Mavericks center Dwight Powell said. “Luka enjoys the competition. He loves the game, first and foremost. He’s not fazed by any of those antics.
“He enjoys competing and Patrick Beverley obviously is a massive competitor.”
With the playoffs looming in three weeks, here’s what should excite fans as much as Mavericks’ 29-10 record since Dec. 31 and Doncic’s averages of 31.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists in his last 27 games: His on-court persona is as dominant as those superstar stats.
Ponder some of the greatest NBA players in history and what they have in common. Michael Jordan. LeBron James. Kobe Bryant. Dirk Nowitzki. Indomitable. Surly. Cut-throat when it comes to winning.
Throughout his four seasons Doncic usually has been the best player on the court. The difference now is he clearly knows he’s almost always the best player on the court.
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich famously implored of his team during the 2012 playoffs: “I want some nasty!” Dallas’ young star this season has been nastier than ever — and in recent weeks he’s done a better job of channeling less passion toward the referees and more toward opponents.
Perhaps it’s the songs he says he now sings to himself when he disagrees with calls or non-calls. Or maybe it’s the playoff race and impending postseason. It’s a fine line that Doncic must continue to tread, not easy for someone who is so competitive and whose passion admittedly in the past has caused him to lose focus.
“I think you see the growth in Luka here of late,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “Whatever song he’s singing, he’s in-tuned to the game.
“The game could be spirited. And we understand that March, April, are going to be spirited. I think he’s showing his [passion] in a positive way. I like that he expresses himself to the other team. And hopefully, his teammates see that, too, and that gives us some energy.”
Oh, they see it. And yes, it does. Dorian Finney-Smith anticipates considerable trash-talking Friday night, and for himself and Doncic and other Mavericks to be primary stirrers.
When Doncic and Utah’s Gobert exchanged glares and angry words two weeks ago, Gobert complained that several Mavericks bench players were saying things “that wouldn’t be said outside a basketball court.”
“Everybody likes to talk,” Finney-Smith said. “I love it. Everybody on our team loves it. Especially, Luka loves it.
“That kind of makes me like him even more. Because if you talk to Luka, he’s going to turn up.”
Before Houston left American Airlines Center Wednesday night with a 19-point loss to Dallas, Rockets coach and ex-Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas recalled what it was like, being the offensive coordinator for Doncic’s first two NBA seasons.
“I learned that he is supremely confident,” Silas said. “And guys like that, who are supremely confident as well as skilled, have a way of taking that next step to superstardom.”
During the 2020 playoffs in the Orlando bubble, Mavericks fans became incensed and alarmed when Los Angeles Clippers Marcus Morris Sr., Montrezl Harrell and, yes, Beverley when he wasn’t injured, seemingly took turns baiting Doncic with rough play and trash talk.
Doncic didn’t back down from any of those confrontations. Then during last season’s playoff series against the Clippers, just four minutes into Game 1, Doncic posted up Beverley on the left wing and barged to the basket as if Beverley was tissue paper.
Doncic laid the ball in the basket, puffed his chest and shoulders like The Hulk, glared at Beverley and hollered: “Too [expletive] small!”
So, yeah, Doncic and Beverley have a history. Except that now Beverley and the rest of the NBA is getting full, ruthless Luka.
“It’s mutual respect between them,” Finney-Smith said of Doncic and Beverley. “Mutual respect. I think Luka has earned his respect over the years.”