For months, the Mavericks and fans have kept watch on Goran Dragic’s tenure with the Toronto Raptors.
The 35-year-old point guard seemed like an ideal fit in Dallas, especially if another team bought out his $19.4 million salary after the trade deadline to make him a late-season free agent.
Five days after Toronto traded him to San Antonio, Dragic is now in position for just that. The Athletic reported Tuesday that Dragic and the Spurs agreed to a buyout.
But the Mavericks say they won’t pursue him.
The additions of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in the Kristaps Porzingis trade just before Thursday’s deadline filled out Dallas’ roster, and general manager Nico Harrison doesn’t want to cut another player to make room for a buyout signing.
“I think we’re set just because if you look at our roster availability, spots are a premium,” Harrison said. “So I think we’re set.”
Fans have clamored for Dragic — especially since he and the Raptors mutually agreed in October for him to separate from the team — and it’s easy to understand why.
A savvy veteran with ample playoff experience.
A natural creator who could take now-starter Jalen Brunson’s ball-handling spot in the second unit.
A close friend and mentor to Luka Doncic, whom he’s known as fellow Slovenians since the Mavericks’ star was a kid.
The Mavericks even spent two nights in Miami, where Dragic has been training and living since October, before Tuesday night’s game against the Heat.
Dragic’s massive salary made a pre-trade deadline move difficult to maneuver, but Dragic had multiple times stated his hope to play with Doncic before retiring.
But the Mavericks added point guard Dinwiddie, whom they expect to help facilitate on the second unit, and Bertans, who in the past has logged key catch-and-shoot production.
To add Dragic after the Porzingis trade without taking on significant dead money, Dallas would have to waive another guard, likely either Frank Ntilikina, who’s added defensive depth to the rotation, or Trey Burke, who’s playing time has increased in recent weeks.
Harrison already lamented waiving one young player, Moses Brown, to make room for trade additions.
“You only have so many roster spots,” Harrison said. “Moses worked his butt off. … When he was playing in December when we had a lot of COVID, he started making a lot of progress. He just needs to play. He’s going to be fine. He’s an NBA player. He just needs more playing time.”
The Mavericks could soon have another opportunity to pursue Dragic.
After likely signing with a championship contender post-buyout this week, Dragic will be on the open market again in the offseason.
So continues the Dragic-to-Dallas watch.