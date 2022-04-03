MILWAUKEE — Trailing 91-90 with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks signaled how badly they wanted to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
Just two minutes into his typical five-minute rest break to start the fourth quarter, Doncic stood up from the bench, checked back in and started to converse with teammates on the court.
Already?
Coach Jason Kidd didn’t want to watch the Bucks answer his team’s baskets with lead-stealing runs anymore. His four remaining timeouts helped ensure the superstar some rest down the stretch, too.
So started Doncic’s 11-point, five-rebound, three-assist, one-steal fourth quarter to power Dallas’ 118-112 victory. The Mavericks outscored Milwaukee by seven points after Doncic returned and capped this three-game road trip with their NBA-leading 17th double-digit comeback victory.
With 32 points, 15 assists, 8 rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes, Doncic extended his 30-point streak to a career-best five consecutive games and logged his third 30-point, 15-assist performance of the season — as many as the rest of the NBA combined.
“Obviously when you play against superstars, like Giannis [Antetokounmpo] today, you always have extra motivation,” Doncic said. “He’s a champion. He’s a two-times MVP and it’s just a little bit extra there, you know?”
Five teammates — Dwight Powell (22 points, 13 rebounds), Reggie Bullock (16), Jalen Brunson (15), Dorian Finney-Smith (11) and Spencer Dinwiddie (11) — joined Doncic in double-digit scoring.
Perhaps the most dangerous part of all that unfolded during the ABC-exclusive showcase?
Doncic hasn’t even started his favorite part of the season.
Still one week and three games against sub-.500 teams remaining before playoff prep can officially begin.
At 49-30, the No. 4 Mavericks rank a half-game behind Golden State (49-29) with the head-to-head tiebreaker in their favor and 2.5 games ahead of the No. 5 Utah Jazz (46-32) for the home-court advantage cutoff.
They looked ready for a win-or-go-home challenge over the last three quarters against the repeat title contenders — even after falling behind by 10 points (35-25) on an Antetokounmpo hook shot in the opening minute of the second quarter.
“It’s just a calm sense of steady,” Kidd said. “There’s no panic.”
The Bucks’ 8 of 16 start from three didn’t reflect the Mavericks’ emphasis on defensive improvement after surrendering a season-worst 135 points Friday to the playoff-eliminated Washington Wizards.
But over the next three quarters, Dallas capitalized on Saturday’s film session and early walkthrough.
They employed a steady rotation of help coverage and double teams against reigning Finals MVP Antetokounmpo to help mask the absence of Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness). Dallas kept Antetokounmpo from feasting inside against its small lineups and held Milwaukee to 7 of 26 from three over the last three quarters.
Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes. Jrue Holiday added 20 points, including five 3-pointers, while All-Star Khris Middleton to 11 points on 3 of 14 shooting.
Add Antetokounmpo to the list of premier superstars whom Doncic has outplayed on their home courts since the All-Star break. LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant have more company now.
And add another clutch win to the Mavericks’ roll.
Milwaukee had won eight straight in clutch time before Sunday, and Bucks center Brook Lopez hit a 3-pointer with 5:03 remaining to cut Dallas’ deficit to 5 points (106-101).
But Dallas hit 10 of 11 free throws, including six from Doncic, to seal a 13th win in 16 clutch games since Feb. 1.
The Bucks might gripe about one instance in that stretch — when officials whistled Holiday for a 3-point foul on Doncic after his hand grazed the Mavericks superstar’s hair. They upheld the call after Milwaukee’s challenge.
Doncic made all three foul shots and, once again, had the last laugh.
“He tried to do the two lines on the other side, too,” Doncic joked after the game, referring to his side-striped hairstyle. “Jrue told me after the game: “You’re welcome for the haircut.’”