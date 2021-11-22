LOS ANGELES — During the Mavericks’ practice Monday afternoon, Luka Doncic appeared to be as close to game ready as he’d been since spraining his left knee and ankle Nov. 15.
Until he shouted in pain.
Doncic, who’d been practicing in a 5-on-5 scrimmage during the portion of the workout open to reporters, came off the Terasaki Budokan court abruptly and sat on the bleachers, grabbing at his left knee.
Director of player health and performance Casey Smith and close friend and teammate Boban Marjanovic were two of the people who walked over to check on him. Soon after, a trainer wrapped a bag of ice around Doncic’s knee with an ace bandage.
The situation happened just as reporters started a post-practice interview session with head coach Jason Kidd. None saw how Doncic might’ve re-aggravated his knee.
While Kidd answered his first question — he said the team will list Doncic as questionable to play Tuesday night against the Clippers — he looked over at Doncic on the bleachers.
“He went through everything,” Kidd said. “He was playing here in the pickup, so he went through everything. Looked good.”
Joining Doncic on the Mavericks’ injury report Monday: Frank Ntilikina will miss the rematch with the Clippers with a right calf strain, while Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is probable to play for a second consecutive game.
Doncic has missed the last three games with the left knee and ankle sprains he suffered in the last minute of the Mavericks’ Nov. 15 win over the Nuggets, when Denver’s Austin Rivers rolled up on Doncic’s leg during a rebounding sequence.
The Mavericks have lost three consecutive games in Doncic’s absence, but hoped their 22-year-old All-Star would be ready to return Tuesday, their last outing before three days off for Thanksgiving.
Doncic warmed up on the court before each of the last two games, and Monday he teamed with Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, and assistant coaches Peter Patton and Jared Dudley for a post-practice pickup game.
In the scrimmage, Doncic swished a couple 3-pointers and fed Marjanovic in the paint for a handful of assists. At times, however, he didn’t run full speed across the court and on defense.
Less than a half-hour later, Doncic iced his knee while sitting against a wall on the court. Kidd came over to help him up, and they walked together out of the facility to the team’s bus.