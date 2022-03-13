BOSTON — The Celtics knew too well of Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s penchant for clutch shooting in the final seconds of big-time games.
So with the score tied at 92 Sunday afternoon in TD Garden, Boston sent multiple defenders to Doncic as he dribbled through the Mavericks’ last offensive possession. Surely that’s how the Celtics would keep Doncic from hitting a third game-winning shot in his last four games against them, right?
Correct — but then the 23-year-old superstar conjured up some passing wizardry to seal the Mavericks’ 95-92 win instead.
With less than 15 seconds left, Doncic drove into the paint against All-Star Jaylen Brown and drew four Celtics defenders in his direction. He barely looked Spencer Dinwiddie’s way before he dished the ball out to his fellow point guard on the right wing for the decisive 3-pointer with nine seconds left.
Luka Magic foiled the Celtics — again — to polish the Mavericks’ 14th double-digit comeback under coach Jason Kidd — doubling their seven from all of last year — and raise their record to 16 games above .500 (42-26) for the first time this season.
“His patience was very high the whole game,” coach Jason Kidd said. “He got to the paint. He was patient. He held onto it as long as he could. He looked into the corner to make sure that he could get it to Spencer at the slot, and Spencer did the hardest part, and that was catch and shoot.”
Doncic and Dinwiddie celebrated with an airborne shoulder bump as the Celtics called timeout, but the Mavericks couldn’t properly relish their victory in one of the most raucous environments of the season until they survived a dramatic defensive sequence, too.
On Boston’s ensuing possession, officials called Doncic for a 3-point shooting foul on guard Marcus Smart, a Flower Mound Marcus graduate, with 4.9 seconds left.
Several players, including Doncic, immediately started to twirl their fingers, looking at Kidd to challenge the call.
“I’m going to listen to him,” Kidd joked.
Perhaps Doncic’s frequent chatter with referees paid off. He said they’d told him in past conversations that contact with an opposing shooter’s hand after getting the ball off wouldn’t trigger a whistle.
“I knew it was a successful challenge,” Doncic said.
And he also knew what he wanted to do after the review overturned Smart’s potential free throws.
He insisted on taking the jump ball — no matter that he spent the start of the second quarter in the locker room for a left hamstring cramp.
Six-foot-7 Doncic lined up against Celtics center Robert Williams III with confidence he could outsmart the 6-9 big man and “jump a little bit earlier.”
The Celtics won possession and took a timeout, but All-Star Jayson Tatum’s final 3-point look clanged off the rim.
Doncic finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 39 minutes, while Dorian Finney-Smith added 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting and four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.
Dinwiddie (18 points) and Jalen Brunson (14) also scored in double figures.
“Luka’s basic, like, M.O. is to make the right basketball play every time down,” Dinwiddie said. “He’s going to be ultra-aggressive, of course, but try to make the right basketball play.”
The Mavericks’ chance at a second game-winning shot in the last five games seemed a distant hope in the first half.
Dallas fell behind 12 points seconds before halftime, just before Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer cut the Mavericks’ deficit to nine at the break.
But then came Doncic and Finney-Smith and a couple of halftime adjustments against Boston’s suffocating defense.
The two played the entire third quarter and combined for 24 points. At one point midway through the period, Finney-Smith scored eight points in 1:45, including two corner threes, and frustrated the Celtics to the point that Williams and coach Ime Udoka committed two technical fouls in a 50-second stretch.
Dallas outscored the Celtics 38-26 in the quarter, tying their entire first-half scoring total Sunday afternoon.
Finney-Smith’s defense also helped position the Mavericks to spoil the Celtics’ hope to precede Kevin Garnett’s postgame jersey retirement ceremony with a 17th win in 19 games.
As the Mavericks’ lead defender, Finney-Smith limited Tatum to 21 points — just four in the second half — and 7 of 23 shooting (30.4%) in 41 minutes despite Tatum entering the game averaging almost 40 points through five games this month.
Dallas’ defense played without starting wing Reggie Bullock, a late scratch for personal reasons, but still held Boston scoreless over the last 2:38.
Plenty of time for Doncic to tie the game at 92 on a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:21 remaining and then position Dinwiddie for the game-winning look.
“There’s no stage that’s big enough for him,” Kidd said of Doncic. “He understands. He wants to win. He did a great job of putting his team in position to win tonight.”