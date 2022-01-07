Jason Kidd said he was mentally exhausted. He looked the part, too, drooped in his chair, dark semicircles puffed under his eyes.
The stress of writing and delivering a speech for Dirk Nowitzki’s Wednesday night jersey retirement and the anxiety of preparing his short-handed team to face Golden State clearly weighed on Kidd, but after a successful night on both fronts he managed a weary smile.
“Someone said ‘you did a good job,’” he said of his Nowitzki ceremony speech. “I said, ‘I don’t even know what I said, to be honest.’ I haven’t slept well.
“I’m going to pass out, hopefully soon, so I can get ready for Houston.”
Oops. Hopefully Kidd got a decent night’s rest before learning Thursday that the right ankle injury Luka Doncic sustained late in the win over the Warriors landed him on the injury report as doubtful to face the Rockets on Friday night in Houston.
The Mavericks (20-18) have a season-best four-game winning streak despite continued short-handedness.
Centers Kristaps Porzingis and Boban Marjanovic remain in health and safety protocols and on Friday missed, respectively, their third and sixth straight games.
The Golden State game was only Doncic’s third game back after missing 10 straight games because of left ankle soreness followed by a bout with COVID-19.
Now, instead of facing 11-28 Houston with a great chance to extend their streak Friday, the Mavericks faced the likelihood of playing without Doncic for the 15th time in 39 games.
The Mavericks and their Kidd-led coaching staff deserve to take a bow for somehow thriving, in a win-loss sense, but any extra exertion at this point could cause further injury.
Dallas has avoided sinking in the West by elevating its defense. Golden State, averaging 111.3 points entering Wednesday, became the fifth straight Dallas opponent to score fewer than 97 points and the third straight to score fewer than 90.
“It was just unbelievable, the way we played defense,” Doncic marveled. “Everybody together.”
Doncic limped out of the game with 1:33 remaining, hurriedly showered and then noticeably limped back onto the court for the Nowitzki ceremony, but later said, “It’s not the bad [ankle], so I guess we’ll be OK. It just hurts a little bit.”
Doncic’s 26-point, eight-assist, seven-rebound performance against the Warriors preceded yet validated Thursday’s release of the first batch of All-Star Game fan voting, which has Doncic second among West guards with 787,690 votes — albeit well behind Steph Curry’s 2,584,623.
Curry scored only 14 points on 5-of-24 shooting against the Mavericks. He suffered a quad injury against Dallas and missed Thursday’s game at New Orleans, but that doesn’t diminish the defensive job the Mavericks did against Curry and the Warriors.
Six weeks into the season the Mavericks were struggling to gain traction with Kidd’s stated goal of becoming a top-10 defensive team.
Dallas’ defensive rating of 111.7 in 13 November games ranked 25th in the NBA. But in 16 December games the Mavericks had a defensive rating of 108.1, No. 5 in the league.
Now they have risen to sixth in the league for the season, with a rating of 107.3. Dallas’ rating of 95.5 in its last five games easily is the best in the NBA, with the Knicks a distant second at 102.1.
Those bags under Kidd’s eyes no doubt are at least in part a product of the Mavericks having lost 11 players to health and safety protocols, and having 17 different players miss a combined 105 games.
Kidd fretted that stress and fatigue caused him to deliver a “choppy” speech during Nowitzki’s jersey retirement. But Kidd drew the biggest laugh of the ceremony when he opened his speech by posing a question to Nowitzki.
“Quick question: We’re giving out 10-days [contracts]. You wanna come back?”
Pretty clever for a guy with sleep-deprivation: Complimenting a legend with gallows humor.