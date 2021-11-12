The Mavericks’ training facility makeover, it turns out, will be even more extreme than we imagined.
Mark Cuban tells us there will be a kitchen, chefs, sleep pods, arcade games that probably will include virtual golf, football and soccer. And, potentially, real bowling.
Wait. Bowling?
“For real,” Cuban said. “Two lanes.”
While we ponder whether Boban Marjanovic or Kristaps Porzingis could fit into a sleeping pod and whether a portion of the Mavericks’ BioSteel Practice Center might be sub-sponsored by Dave & Buster’s, this enhanced player pampering shines a light on a potentially larger story.
With Cuban pouring more millions into what already is reportedly a $70 million facility, is it less likely that he will eventually raze the building to build a new arena?
“No, not at all,” Cuban said. “It’s all designed to be extractable.”
Furthermore, Cuban in the next breath told The Dallas Morning News without being asked: “I’d say the likelihood of us staying at the AAC right now is less than 50%.”
He is of course referring to American Airlines Center, which four months ago turned 20. The Mavericks’ 30-year lease at AAC expires on July 28, 2031.
This isn’t the first time Cuban has broached the possibility of leaving AAC. When he purchased the 14-acre tract on which the Mavericks’ training facility was constructed in 2016, in the Design District, he noted that the land is three times larger than the parcel on which AAC was built.
Cuban also moved the Mavericks’ business offices from Deep Ellum to a building adjacent to the practice facility. Both are less than a mile from AAC, visible across I-35.
Cuban, 63, told The News in 2016 that building the practice facility in Dallas, rather than the suburbs as the Cowboys and Stars have, was a way of making a commitment to the city that adopted him as a cash-strapped 23-year-old in 1982.
He regards the potential of building an arena in much the same way, albeit on a much grander scale. On its surface, the Mavericks’ 2031 AAC lease expiration isn’t a pressing timetable, but ...
“It’s going to take five or six years to build anything,” Cuban said. “So we’re not that far off from making a decision.”
In 2017 he expressed frustration that real estate development had encroached AAC’s surroundings and replaced fan-convenient parking options, but this is believed to be the first time he has placed a percentage estimate of the Mavericks’ chances of leaving AAC.
Why?
“Just because,” he said. “I think it’s time. You know, the AAC is beautiful and it’ll last forever. There’s just more things I want to do.”
Asked whether the parking inconveniences near AAC remain an irritant and thus part of his thinking, Cuban nodded.
“It’s not optimized for fan experience coming into the arena any longer, like it was in the beginning,” he said. “And that certainly contributes to it, for sure.”
Through the years the Mavericks and Stars have committed significant capital to make refurbishments and upgrades to American Airlines Center, a reason it has aged remarkably well compared to other arenas of its era.
It remains to be seen whether the Mavericks will be as committed to future AAC improvements if in fact Cuban is leaning toward leaving.
Meanwhile, he declined to tell The News how much he is spending on the training facility upgrades. He said when it was built five years ago that it was just the first iteration, that there would be improvements.
Sources say that when president and general manager Nico Harrison was hired in June, he wanted to make facility upgrades a priority for the organization.
In recent months the Mavericks gained at least 60,000 square feet of expansion room within their current building when the lease of tenant Community Beer Co. expired.
Cuban, the landlord, had notified Community Beer that he would not be extending its lease, though when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the beer company was given extra time to find a new building.
Since 2014, the Mavericks, Bulls, Bucks, Kings, Warriors, Sixers, Cavaliers, Clippers, Lakers, Wizards, Pistons and Suns are among NBA who have built new training facilities or upgraded existing ones.
The Lakers have a barbershop. The Pistons have personal chefs and a broadcast studio. When the Sixers’ $80 million facility opened in 2016, then-president Sam Hinkie said he wanted it to be “the Four Seasons of practice facilities.”
Not unlike major college athletic programs, NBA teams are in an arms race to surround players in luxury, potentially attract free agents and hopefully improve players’ health and safety and extend their careers.
“Just things that guys can destress with, relax,” Cuban said. “Everything to make the player experience is optimal as we can.”
He said the Mavericks toured other training facilities and asked Mavericks players what they most want in the BioSteel Practice Center.
“We took ideas from everybody,” Cuban said. “A bunch of guys wanted more leisure area and relax areas. If there’s time between practices; or after shootaround they just want to stay — just be a more comfortable place to hang out.”
Cuban said the existing practice courts will remain in place, but that the workout areas and office space also will be expanded. Coach Jason Kidd said that most work might be concluded soon after the All-Star break. Cuban isn’t sure.
“It’ll be an ongoing work in progress,” he said. “It’s not like there has to be a deadline or anything.”
Cuban said he also has discussed his potential arena plans with players. Some listened enthusiastically.
A “Pardon our dust” theme seems to apply both off and on the court, where the Mavericks are coming off their fourth double-digit-point loss of the young season under a new coaching staff.
Perhaps a decade from now the planned Dirk Nowitzki statue will have to be moved to a new arena across the highway, and perhaps 32-year-old point guard Luka Doncic will lead the Mavericks onto the court on opening night.
Until then, Doncic can catch quite a few naps in his sleeping pod.