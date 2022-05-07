Of all the superlatives heaped upon Luka Doncic already in the formative stages of what bodes as a brilliant career, no one’s put it quite like Jalen Brunson did Friday.
Describing Luka’s effect on defenses in general and the Suns’ in particular in the Mavs’ pivotal 103-94 Game 3 win, Brunson referred to his teammate’s “gravitational pull.”
Apparently, there are stars, and then there are stars.
Luka piled up 45 points in Game 1 of the conference semis, already the sixth time he’s gone for more than 40 in a playoff game. He followed that up with a crisp 35 in Game 2. Friday, in a game the Mavs had to win to save face, if not a series, he wasn’t nearly as efficient.
Doncic made 11 of 25 shots overall and was just 2 of 7 on 3-pointers. He was an unsightly 2 of 5 on free throws, a throwback to an old bugaboo. He turned it over five times, too, about his average.
He fumbles too much, not that the notion seems to get much traction. I mean, Chris Paul forked it over seven times in Game 3, and it’s a headline. Luka had seven turnovers just Wednesday. His first playoff game ever in 2020 against the Clippers, he fumbled 11 times, but all anyone could talk about was his 42 points. If Chris Paul turned it over 11 times, State Farm would cancel him. Then again, Paul is a point god.
And Luka is ... what, exactly?
Friday, he was magnificent.
And if he plays that away again Sunday, well, then we just might have something here.
Otherwise...
“It’s just one game,” Jason Kidd said of the Mavs’ win. “We played hard for 48 minutes, so we’ve gotta validate that.”
Because if they don’t play like they did Friday, if Luka doesn’t run it back, Friday’s win won’t matter much, even if it broke an 11-game losing streak to the Suns. If they’re down 3-1 going back to Phoenix, I don’t like the chances of a Game 6.
Even if the Suns really are the NBA’s best, lasting only five games against them hardly rates a participation trophy. Make it six, and maybe we’ll talk.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Probably enough that the Mavs remembered what got them this far. For the first time in the semifinals, they looked like the team that bamboozled the Jazz in the first round.
Friday, they held the Suns to 44.7% from the field, the first time in the playoffs Phoenix has made fewer than half its shots. Never mind that the law of averages might have just caught up with them. Or that most of the misses came off the Suns’ bench, which went 5 of 16. The Mavs still harried Paul into nearly a dozen turnovers on his 37th birthday and held Devin Booker to just 13 shots and 18 points.
“They guarded us full court,” Monty Williams said. “They put pressure on us, they fought for real estate.
“Just inbounding the ball was tough for us.”
Might be time for the Mavs to take Jae Crowder seriously, though. He’s now 11 of 18 on 3-pointers in three games. At least take a run at him.
On the offensive side, five Mavs finished in double figures. And Luka, who had 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, didn’t even lead them in scoring. Brunson accumulated more points Friday (28) than he did in Games 1 and 2 combined, when he was, in his words, “terrible ... awful.”
Before Friday’s game, Kidd said Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, another MIA in the first two games, needed to be aggressive. He also said it fell on him to make sure they got more touches, but there’s only so much a coach can do. Kidd was a Hall of Fame point guard, and he looks better every game on the bench, but the ball’s not in his hands anymore. It’s in Luka’s. Just like the Mavs’ fortunes.
On Wednesday, Luka scored 24 points in the first half and drew raves from the TNT crew at the break.
Friday, he had just 7 points in the first quarter, when the Mavs ran out to a 29-20 lead. But his modest point total doesn’t begin to tell his impact.
Consider the Mavs’ progression from a 13-12 deficit to a 24-16 lead:
Maxi Kleber, who broke out an on-the-move, mid-range jump shot to pad his 14 points, makes a 3-pointer off a Luka assist.
Brunson hits a 3. Assist, Luka.
Luka finger roll.
Kleber dunk.
Reggie Bullock, who had 15 points, three steals and hounded CP3 all over the floor, makes a layup off a Luka assist.
Over that three-minute span, Luka passed up shots he might have taken earlier in the series. He got his teammates going instead and good things happened as a result. He found them on drives. He found them from the seat of his pants. He was on the floor so much, someone should have handed him a mop.
“When you see your best player doing that,” Dorian Finney-Smith said, “it sort of sets the mood.”
Friday, the star was an honest-to-goodness point guard. All hail his gravitational pull.