NEW ORLEANS ― In a two-game span, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard achieved a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 58-yard rushing touchdown.
Both plays had something in common.
Malik Turner.
While that name is far from a household one, Turner quietly has demonstrated his value. The core special teamer who contributes at wide receiver on occasion sprung Pollard on the long scores with his blocking.
An introduction is probably necessary here.
Turner entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Illinois. He made the Seahawks’ practice squad out of training camp, bouncing on and off their roster. He finally left Seattle in the 2020 offseason and spent training camp with the Green Bay Packers.
After failing to make their 53-man roster, he joined Dallas last September and was inactive for most of the season. This summer, he injured his left foot during an Aug. 13 exhibition against the Cardinals, forcing him to spend the first three games on injured reserve.
He’s emerged as a difference-maker since.
“I love Malik Turner,” McCarthy said. “I love his story, what he’s overcome. He’s fought back from injury. Practice squad back and forth. All he does is take advantage of his opportunities. He’s been a stud for us on special teams, and he’s been productive every time he gets a chance in the offense.
“Obviously, that’s a tough lineup to crack for any young receiver, but I admire the way he goes about it. He’s definitely an excellent asset for us.”
On Nov. 25, against the Las Vegas Raiders, Turner and rookie safety Israel Mukuamu helped seal Pollard’s return lane with blocks on cornerback Amik Robertson and safety Johnathan Abram, respectively.
One week later, on Thursday, Pollard scored on a quick toss.
Turner cracked New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson from the slot with just enough contact to help Pollard avoid being potentially tackled for a 7-yard loss. Pulling center Tyler Biadasz, wide receiver Noah Brown and left tackle Tyron Smith were among those whose blocking was the difference afterward.
Dallas won 27-17.
Turner has appeared in only 87 snaps on offense compared to 156 on special teams. Still, he caught two touchdowns during a Nov. 7 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos. He also blocked a punt that game, but the block wasn’t scored as such because a teammate mistakenly touched the ball beyond the line of scrimmage.
That play is officially recorded as a 2-yard punt, muff and Broncos fumble recovery.