Straight up: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are as symbolic of the football team they represent as the star on the helmet. Also a throwback to the worst of the good ol’ days in their crop tops, hot pants and white boots. Even your intrepid reporter put away his bellbottoms and platform shoes. Southwest Airlines lost the hot pants and boots long ago, and it’s still flying. Life and attitudes and styles change, sometimes even for the better.
Anyway, the uniform, if not the viability of the group, is something the Cowboys ought to consider in the wake of their latest scandal. Pretty much like Cynt Marshall did while sweeping out the Mavs’ frat house after their own scandal broke nearly four years ago to the day.
But no matter what the Cowboys do or don’t do with their iconic cheerleaders, it’s not on the women to change the culture.
That’s on the boys, as usual.
Rich Dalrymple may or may not have made a revolting mess seven years ago, but it was Jerry Jones who swept it under the rug.
The apparent cover-up started not long after a security guard told four cheerleaders who’d allegedly been filmed by Dalyrmple in their AT&T Stadium locker room in 2015 that they should call the police. Under Texas law, filming a person’s “intimate area” when not in public view without first gaining consent is a felony. The women left it up to the Cowboys to investigate, which was their first mistake.
This is how the in-house sleuthing went in regard to perhaps the most critical piece of evidence:
Dalrymple was asked to produce his phone and passwords, and an independent forensics company reportedly reviewed it for images present or scrubbed. They found nothing. One of the cheerleaders asked if they searched Dalrymple’s personal phone. A source told ESPN that Dalrymple claimed he didn’t own one, which, if true, would be unusual to say the least for someone of this century.
They took him at his word.
“Could he have lied to me? Of course,” the investigator told the cheerleaders, according to ESPN’s report. “But I said to him point blank, ‘Is this the phone you had yesterday?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’”
First-rate police work, is what it was.
Besides the phone claim, any credible investigator would have had trouble with the fact that Dalrymple sought out the cheerleaders’ locker room to use the restroom with so many others available, including one right across the hall.
Did they check the time stamps indicating when he entered and exited the locker room to ascertain whether he left immediately, as he claimed?
Did they seriously consider the cheerleaders’ account?
Did they even care if it was true?
The Cowboys officially found no evidence of wrongdoing, though a $2.4 million settlement suggests otherwise. So did a statement from Jim Wilkinson, the PR consultant called in to handle the fallout from ESPN’s story.
“Everyone involved just felt terrible about this unfortunate incident,” he told reporters.
But, if nothing happened, why did everyone feel terrible?
The other allegation against Dalrymple — he’d reportedly taken upskirt photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson in the Cowboys’ draft room in 2015 — seems dubious. Wilkinson told reporters “the most basic common sense” should tell you that Jerry would have fired Dalrymple for such a heinous act against a family member.
On the other hand, as we’ve learned over and over and over, people believe what they want to believe. Especially if the person in question — the owner’s official gatekeeper — knows where the bodies are buried.
Chances are there’s still much to learn about this “unfortunate incident,” but the NFL isn’t asking. A league spokesman told reporters Thursday that the Cowboys’ internal investigation was good enough for them.
Don Van Natta Jr., the ESPN investigative reporter who wrote the story, told me the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform may be reviewing his story. The committee has already requested the findings of the NFL’s investigation into charges of sexual harassment against Dan Snyder and the workplace he’s fostered with the Washington Commanders. The complaints against Snyder’s organization started, not so coincidentally, with the team’s cheerleaders and led to a 2018 series of stories about pro sports cheerleaders by The New York Times.
In one story, a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader told The Times what they were told to do with unruly fans at tailgate parties or in luxury suites.
“We were taught, if someone’s getting handsy on you, how to navigate that,” the anonymous cheerleader said. “We were told what to say, like, ‘That’s not very nice,’ to be sweet, not rude. Say, ‘Can I ask you to step over here?’ Use body language to help deter the situation. Never be mean. Never. Always courteous. Because if it’s not for the fans, we wouldn’t be here — that’s how we were supposed to think of this.
“Now I’m like, no, we shouldn’t be trained on how to handle that situation. We should be trained how to raise our hand and say, ‘Security, get this man away from me!’
“I wish I could tell my 20-year-old self that.”
What the rest of us learned in the last week is that the objectification of women in skimpy ‘70s costumes apparently isn’t limited to drunk fans. The cheerleaders’ look could use some updating, but the real issue here is an organization that needs a makeover like the one Cynt Marshall put the Mavs through. Say what you want about Mark Cuban, he got it. I don’t see Jerry coming to any epiphany. The ‘Boys will still be boys.