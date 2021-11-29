Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy typically addresses players after practice.
On Monday, it was Dan Quinn.
The defensive coordinator is McCarthy’s choice to serve as the interim coach Thursday evening at the New Orleans Saints. McCarthy won’t be at the Superdome, having learned shortly after 7 a.m. Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Much thought when into the decision for McCarthy.
He said that he’s long considered Quinn the best option to absorb his game-day responsibilities in the event this scenario arose. Quinn coached in the NFC South for five-plus seasons, guiding the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance. In two of those years, he handled both play-calling and game management.
“It’s always been part of the thought process, I think understandably with Dan’s experience,” McCarthy said Monday afternoon during a conference call with Cowboys reporters. “The challenge flag, timeouts, the referees’ meeting, you know, there’s just a lot of little things that go into it. ... The biggest change is going to be Dan down on the field, just making sure he is getting the information that he needs in order to make sound decisions.”
Quinn hasn’t stood on the sideline all season.
He has called defensive plays from a stadium booth, preferring that location after Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recommended it to him several years ago.
Quinn will remain the play-caller Thursday, so he won’t just handle added responsibilities. He will do so while losing his ideal play-calling procedure.
“I think for me, it’s best,” Quinn said on July 30 of being in the booth. “You’re out of the emotional part of it. On the sideline is good because you’re feeling the connection with the guys, and I definitely miss that. But I would also say that you don’t have anybody grabbing you. ‘Hey, this just happened!’ Or, ‘There’s a holding play! What’s the personnel?’ In the press box, you just have to stay in the moment, and you see what happens so much more quickly.”
While moving Quinn from the booth has its disadvantages, it was arguably the cleanest of McCarthy’s options.
He theoretically could have made Quinn the interim coach while assigning Joe Whitt Jr., the Cowboys’ secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator, to replace Quinn as the play-caller. Whitt did well in the role in late August after Quinn missed two exhibitions with COVID-19.
Removing Quinn as play-caller, though, would be like rearranging an offensive line after one lineman exits with injury. Less disruption is preferred. McCarthy believed it made more sense to have Quinn continue calling plays from the sideline, even if that means sacrificing how Quinn feels that job is done best.
“I was trying to keep it as tight as I possibly can,” McCarthy said. “I think anytime you have one change, you don’t want to have to make six adjustments. That’s something that we all try to do. But the most important thing defensively and decision-making is [Quinn] gets the proper information in the right timeframe. ...
“With that, the guys in the box are going to pick it up a little bit up there.”
McCarthy is expected back before for the Cowboys’ next game on Dec. 12 at Washington.
Quinn’s role started Monday at practice, leading the team throughout different periods and breaking down the players in an on-field huddle when the session concluded.
Quinn addressed the players then.
“The message was just about we’ve created a team,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We’ve created an environment and a brotherhood that we can push forward when adversity hits, whether it’s losing players, losing a coach or coming off a couple losses. We’re going to be able to push forward.”