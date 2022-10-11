CowboysRams2NDhalf-10
Injured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, checks a play next to Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) on the sideline during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

 Lola Gomez/DMN

The comeback for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues with a throwing session scheduled for Wednesday.

Prescott has missed the last four games with a fractured right thumb and outside of light tosses and holding a football while working with resistance cords, that’s the only physical activity reporters have seen from him.

