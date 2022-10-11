The comeback for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues with a throwing session scheduled for Wednesday.
Prescott has missed the last four games with a fractured right thumb and outside of light tosses and holding a football while working with resistance cords, that’s the only physical activity reporters have seen from him.
Now Prescott begins the next phase of his recovery as the Cowboys start preparation for the Eagles game on Sunday night.
“We’ll start working on that Wednesday really hard,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM]. “He’s certainly doing the kinds of things medically that you want to do, that is the indications, the X-rays, all of that have tremendous improvement.
Cooper Rush is now 5-0 as a starter as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 22-10. According to NFL Network, Dak Prescott would need to make quote: ‘significant strides’ in his recovery from thumb surgery to be ready to play the Philadelphia Eagles this upcoming Sunday night. Skip Bayless decides whether the Cowboys should go back to Dak or stick with Cooper Rush.
“But can he spin the ball? We know Dak Prescott can play and we know he will be ready to play the minute he gets the chance to go into the game. Can he spin the ball? We’ll see.”
Normally, the Cowboys conduct individual and ball-skills periods in the 20 minutes reporters are allowed to watch practices. Prescott arrives with players recovering from injuries and works with Britt Brown, the team’s director of rehabilitation.
This week has the chance to be different as Prescott attempts to play for the first time since Sept. 11. A person with knowledge of the injury said the plan is for Prescott not to throw in front of reporters. Team officials told Prescott he’ll miss four to six weeks with his injury and it’s been recovering for 30 days since he underwent surgery on Sept. 12.
One of the biggest keys will be Prescott’s ability to throw with velocity and whether he can take a snap under center. The Cowboys have morphed into a running team in Prescott’s absence and coach Mike McCarthy wants assurances his quarterback can handle snaps and handoffs without too many issues.
Prescott, while being patient, is anxious to play. Yet, the Cowboys, as they’ve done under McCarthy, will take a cautious approach with a player returning from an injury.
“I think you really need to listen to the medical,” McCarthy said Monday. “That’s No. 1. That’s being Captain Obvious. And just watching him go through the rehab. He’s doing everything he can.
“Until the ball comes consistently off his hand, that will be the final step. Until the medical people get comfortable with where he can throw in live action, and I don’t know when that is going to happen. That is information that has not come down the road yet.”
Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to a four-game winning streak in Prescott’s absence and he’ll start once again, if necessary. Cowboys’ officials expect whenever Prescott is cleared to play in a game to resume the starting job.
Rush meanwhile has moved to 5-0 in his career without Prescott.
“This has inspired us,” Jones said. “It has certainly inspired me for these players to be able to respond to adversity this way. I think you will be able to see our quarterbacks and certainly Dak continue to be, and he is responding to this team playing, getting together, [having] a rough time, bonding together, handling it from within, and becoming a better team because of it.”