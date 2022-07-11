A bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame sets a player apart.
It’s a distinction Cliff Harris will never take for granted. But in the 11 months since his induction, the Cowboys safety finds himself more introspective than usual, understanding he wouldn’t have landed a permanent spot in Canton if it weren’t for his teammates.
Charlie Waters tops the list. Harris wants his dear friend and partner in Doomsday crime to receive the recognition he deserves, beginning with a spot next to him at AT&T Stadium.
“When I think about all the great plays Charlie made through the years,” Harris said before his voice trailed off.
“There are many players that deserve to be in the Ring of Honor, a lot of guys we can talk about. But I know that I owe so much of my play to Charlie and would like to see his name up there right beside mine in the Ring of Honor.”
The link between Harris and Waters is strong. There are still times Harris is out in Dallas and someone will call him “Charlie.” Waters will tell you he finds that hard to believe since he’s so much better looking.
Did you see that poster back in the day of a bare-chested Waters with his shirt unbuttoned while holding a cowboy hat?
Harris lobbies for Waters to be included in the Ring of Honor the way Roger Staubach did for Drew Pearson. Will Jerry Jones listen?
The owner of the Cowboys has publicly declared that he will one day induct Jimmy Johnson in the club’s Ring of Honor. There’s no doubt Jason Witten, DeMarcus Ware and Tony Romo will be added.
Before Jones makes those moves, he should address some omissions that took place before his watch.
Darren Woodson and Gil Brandt are the only inductions in the last 11 years. Brandt was the last one, in 2018. The time is right for Jones to install a group of players, something he’s done three times.
In conversations with members of the Ring of Honor, other former players and club officials through the years, these are the names that come up repeatedly. They are listed in alphabetical order to avoid a flood of angry texts or emails for putting one candidate ahead of another.
Cornell Green. Ed Jones. Harvey Martin. Everson Walls.
And Waters.
“I think we made each other better players,” Harris said. “Charlie was a constant. I knew exactly where he would be in the defensive scheme, every play, and he knew where I would be. The freedom I had at free safety, that gave me a lot more flexibility and it came from knowing Charlie was there to cover for me.
“He contributed so much. The interceptions he made, the big playoff games. He came through in the clutch in a lot of big games for us and made the plays that made a difference in those playoff games.
“He stepped up.”
Here’s a look at five players who stepped up enough to receive serious consideration for the Ring of Honor. What follows is a brief summation so Jones can review their accomplishments quickly and begin renovations at the stadium for the upcoming season.
Cornell Green, cornerback
Green was taken in the fifth round of the 1962 draft.
By the Chicago Zephyrs of the NBA.
The Cowboys didn’t use a draft pick on the athlete out of Utah State that year. Why would they? He was a basketball player. He never played a down of college football. But the club did give Green $1,000 to come to camp.
He retired from the Cowboys 13 seasons later.
Green became one of the top corners of his era, with five Pro Bowl appearances. The last two came at safety. He was named first team All-Pro three times and led the Cowboys in interceptions four times in his first eight seasons.
Green won a Super Bowl in his time with the Cowboys. He never missed a game and started 145 consecutive in one stretch. He finished his career with 34 interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns.
Ed Jones, defensive end
The Cowboys, for the first time in franchise history, owned the first overall pick of the ’74 draft.
It was used on Jones. He became a starter at left defensive end in his second season and never looked back.
Nicknamed “Too Tall,” the 6-9 lineman from Tennessee State would play 15 seasons for the Cowboys, not including the one season he walked away to pursue a career in boxing. Jones maintained his year away from the club — he was 6-0 in his brief boxing career — made him a better football player.
Sacks didn’t become an official stat in the NFL until ‘82. But the Cowboys kept records before then, and the 106 sacks in his career rank fourth in club history. Jones recovered 19 fumbles — still a franchise record — and his penchant for knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage led the NFL to making that an official stat.
Jones earned one Super Bowl title, three Pro Bowl appearances and a first team All-Pro recognition before his career was done.
Harvey Martin, defensive end
Jones was about consistency.
Martin was about impact.
The defensive end opposite Jones was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in ‘77. He was the co-MVP of Super Bowl XII along with Randy White in the Cowboys’ 27-10 victory over Denver.
And what did Martin do during the regular season to be the DPOY? Even though sacks weren’t a recognized stat at the time, it was impossible not to recognize that he dropped opposing quarterbacks 23 times. That was in a 14-game season.
New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan had 22.5 sacks in a 16-game season 24 years later.
Martin led the Cowboys in sacks seven times and his 114 career sacks stood as the franchise record for 30 years until it was broken by DeMarcus Ware. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the ’70s.
Jones was “Too Tall.”
Martin was nicknamed “Too Mean.”
His career was cut short due to his addiction to cocaine, an addiction he overcome when his playing days were done. He died of pancreatic cancer in ‘01 at the age of 51.
Everson Walls, cornerback
No team used a draft pick on Walls coming out of Grambling State in ’82. He was too slow. The athlete who played his high school ball at Berkner in Richardson signed with the hometown Cowboys.
He rewarded them with 11 interceptions as a rookie. It was 40 years before another NFL player would equal that total in a season.
That was Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs this past season.
Walls is the only cornerback in NFL history to lead the league in interceptions in three different seasons. His 57 career interceptions — 44 came with the Cowboys — ties him for 13th on the league’s all-time list.
Walls, who also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, led the Cowboys in interceptions five times. Only Mel Renfro (52) had more interceptions while wearing a Dallas uniform. He made four Pro Bowl appearances, was named first team All-Pro three times and won a Super Bowl with the Giants.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that Walls is a semifinalist in the senior category for the class of ’23.
Charlie Waters, safety
The yin to Harris’ yang, he joined his friend to form what was arguably the best safety tandem of the era.
The Cowboys never had a losing record in the 12 seasons Waters was on the field. He was part of five Super Bowl teams — winning twice — and three Pro Bowls. He played in 160 regular-season games, finishing with 41 interceptions, two touchdowns and seven fumble recoveries.
As Harris pointed out, Waters was at his best in big games. He finished his playoff career with nine interceptions.
No player has more.
Due? These players are past due. Johnson, Witten, Ware and Romo can wait for their undisputed spots a little longer.
Jones needs to expand the ring from this earlier group first.