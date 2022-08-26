FRISCO — Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was scheduled to undergo surgery Friday morning to reattach a torn hamstring tendon to his left knee, repairing an uncommon sports injury that is expected to sideline him until at least December.
The team plans to include Smith on its initial 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon and then place him on injured reserve. The sequence would allow activation for a late-reason return.
“I feel bad for Tyron,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday. “Why I do so much is because of how bad Tyron feels for how this affects the team. …We’ll have him back for the playoffs. That’s a long way away. That’s putting a positive spin on it, but it also just happens to be the facts.”
Dr. Ralph Gambardella, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, cannot speak to the Cowboys’ playoff chances with or without Smith, and he has not personally evaluated the eight-time Pro Bowler.
He spoke to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday to provide insight on the injury, giving a qualified and outside perspective on Smith’s future outlook.
Beyond the hamstring tendon displacement, Smith also suffered what is called an avulsion — when the tendon tore, a piece of knee bone ripped with it from the larger knee structure — a person familiar with the injury said. This medical occurrence is specifically called a distal biceps femoris avulsion.
Gambardella cited a 2021 study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine that surveyed 22 elite athletes who suffered the distal biceps injury believed to be consistent with Smith’s. Nineteen of these athletes were rugby or soccer players. All 22 made a full recovery, returning in as early as 16 weeks with precedent the process taking up to an additional eight.
That range places Smith on potential track for a December return.
Clearly, the Cowboys must prepare to be without him for the bulk of their season.
“It would be unusual for someone to come back in three months from this injury,” Gambardella said. “That’s just asking too much. In other words, they may be really functional, but they most likely don’t have full strength in the muscle. The risk [from an early return] is that you were once a good football player, and now you have three people that can do a better job than you can because you don’t have that push-off.
“When you get to the more elite level, you need every bit.”
Smith’s injury occurred Wednesday around 7 p.m. during the Cowboys’ final practice of training camp. He ran toward and set to push linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the second level when he fell to the ground and grabbed the back of his left knee.
Smith was able to walk off the field under his own power.
Cowboys head team physician Dr. Dan Cooper will perform the procedure.
It requires an incision and involves the tendon being placed back in its original location. This is typically done with suture anchors, Gambardella said, with the anchors placed in the knee bone to reconnect the tendon.
After surgery, Smith is expected to wear a leg brace about six weeks. Director of rehabilitation Britt Brown will take over as he did with wide receiver Michael Gallup following Gallup’s surgery for a torn ACL in February. Gambardella said that Smith’s slow rehab progression will begin with mobilization and transition to aerobic work and strengthening.
Teams invest substantial time and resources to avoid soft-tissue injuries. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Brown and strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash Jr. typically meet on evenings to cheat the injury gods, evaluating player tracking data from that day’s practice to determine players’ workload capacity the following day.
But some injuries cannot be avoided.
McCarthy shortened the practice schedule for Wednesday, when Smith was injured, to mitigate soft-tissue injury risk following a heavy Tuesday evening practice. Despite Smith’s injury involving the hamstring, it was not a soft-tissue injury.
“This injury, if it is what I think it is, is so rare that it’s not easily attributable to these other soft-tissue injuries that may occur because of overworking, muscle fatigue, dehydration,” Gambardella said. “This was not a muscle tear. This was actually him ripping the tendon off of the attachment with a little piece of bone. … It sounds like the tendon was actually strong enough that it pulled off the little piece of bone.”
Smith’s tendon will be reattached Friday morning.
His road to recovery then begins.