DALLAS — One storyline that gained little to no consideration last week was a renewal of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry. I mean, who among us anticipated the Rams losing at home to San Francisco, Arizona losing at home to Seattle, along with the Cowboys’ victory in Philadelphia on Saturday night?
I don’t see a lot of hands out there. Certainly mine aren’t waving.
Regardless, the Cardinals’ inability to beat anyone other than Dallas in the final five weeks combined with the furious comeback San Francisco staged at SoFi Stadium late Sunday afternoon gives us a playoff matchup we have not had in a generation.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers.
Put it in 3-inch headlines. One of those teams will win the game.
Sorry if I can’t do better than that for now, but give me a week and perhaps I’ll have a better handle on all of this. The thing is that the 49ers needed a win to make the playoffs Sunday and, trailing the Rams by seven, they punted after the two-minute warning. Who does that on the road to victory?
It meant all San Francisco needed to do was use all three timeouts while LA had the ball, force a punt without surrendering a first down and then travel almost the length of the field without any timeouts to tie the score.
And the 49ers did it with 26 seconds to spare.
Forget Kyler Murray coming to town to extend his 8-0 record at AT&T Stadium. That may have been the most likely first-round matchup for Dallas, but there was the presumption that the Cardinals could hold down the Seahawks in Arizona. Instead, Seattle put 38 on the board, Dallas remained the only team Arizona has beaten in the last five weeks and the Cardinals are on their way to LA next weekend.
The 49ers are coming and they have to feel as though they are already playing with house money.
San Francisco was 3-5 in the middle of the season and pretty much no one’s idea of a wild-card team. But in a night game against these same Rams, Kyle Shanahan’s group decided it would run the ball as long as it possibly could. And 42 running plays later, San Francisco had a 31-10 victory that seemed to have exposed a weakness in the supposedly stout Rams’ defense more than it shouted to the world the 49ers were on the comeback trail.
The club went 7-2 over the final nine games and they won the rematch with LA with a different philosophy. After falling behind 17-0 late in the second quarter, the 49ers did a good job of using their ability to run on the first touchdown drive of the third quarter. But Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 316 yards in this one, finding Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and less-heralded Jauan Jennings at all the right moments to score 24 points after halftime.
Dallas’ defense will have to contend with the running game first. It would have been interesting to see how the Cowboys fared against the Eagles’ running attack because that’s what made Philadelphia a playoff team this season. But with no Jalen Hurts or Miles Sanders and missing linemen as well, the Eagles didn’t pose a ton of danger on any front in the Cowboys’ 51-26 triumph Saturday night.
Garoppolo has never been looked upon as an elite level quarterback — or at least he hasn’t since he got from New England to San Francisco and actually started playing — but he has guided a team to a fourth quarter lead in the Super Bowl. And that’s something you can’t say about a Dallas quarterback since Troy Aikman.
Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell and tight end George Kittle are players who will force the Cowboys to be the surest of tacklers. Kittle wasn’t a big factor in the attack Sunday, beyond his solid blocking skills, but that can change based on the opponent. And Samuel has become a one-of-a-kind player.
He caught passes for more than 1,300 yards for a team that likes to run the ball a lot. Samuel became a significant part of the running game, carrying the ball 53 times for more than 6 yards per carry in the final eight weeks. So Dallas has to expect him to line up all over the field, carry the ball seven or eight times and run any kind of route downfield.
Cowboys and Niners. These teams won 10 of the first 30 Super Bowls. Both have suffered a little drought since, although San Francisco has made two appearances in the big game in the last decade.
Dak Prescott vs. Jimmy G. It’s not Aikman vs. Steve Young or Joe Montana vs. Danny White, but it’s Dallas and San Francisco fighting to see who stays alive into the second round.
Whatever it represents for the players and coaches, the unexpected arrival of this rivalry game feels like a late Christmas present to fans of both teams.