We shower athletes with praise at all levels when they display remarkable discipline on the path to victory. I think we should spend at least a little more time applauding those who win in spite of an overwhelming lack of discipline.
Let’s hear it for the bad boys.
There are many reasons to think that the six-game winning streak the Cowboys take to AT&T Stadium to play Denver provides signs of a season none of us anticipated. Certainly my desperate 8-8-1 prediction is being trampled to death, but most of those who held loftier views imagined a 10-7 season in the offing.
It would take a disastrous injury stretch for Dallas to end up anywhere in the 10-7 neighborhood. And one of the important reasons is that lack of discipline mentioned earlier, a failing they overcame so swiftly in Minnesota that it suggests that the very top of the NFC is within this team’s reach.
Before Cooper Rush guided the ball into the club’s surest set of hands for the winning score, the Dallas defense held Minnesota to a field goal on a drive in which the Cowboys committed three major penalties. They would have been docked 45 yards had the field been long enough.
Tarell Basham, roughing the passer. First down.
Randy Gregory, unnecessary roughness. First down.
Randy Gregory, unnecessary roughness. First down.
The last two were half-the-distance to the goal infractions. Still, the Vikings picked up 33 yards (and three first downs) in a six-play stretch.
And yet, gifted with first-and-goal at the four, Minnesota settled for a field goal because Gregory helped blow up the next play, and the Cowboys’ defense kicked into its highest gear. First-and-4 turned into third-and-11 in a flash. Limiting Minnesota to three points gave Rush a much easier frame of mind for the final drive. A field goal would push the game into overtime. But the offense went one better, and those penalties became irrelevant. Heck, they might even be considered inspiring given how the defense responded at the goal line.
It reminds me of the all-time performance in undisciplined behavior, a 1991 Cotton Bowl that Texas fans would love to forget. The Longhorns, ranked third, may have inspired the aberrant behavior from fourth-ranked Miami with their pregame “Shock the Nation” talk. In fairness, Miami didn’t need a lot of help in getting worked up in those days.
The Hurricanes started taunting Texas in pregame warmups and never stopped. Miami took its first offensive snap on a first-and-40 following two 15-yard penalties. Didn’t matter, the Hurricanes got the first down, anyway, and rolled to a 46-3 victory in spite of (because of?) a school record and Cotton Bowl record 202 yards in penalties.
Asked about the lack of discipline afterwards, Miami coach Dennis Erickson said, “This isn’t tennis.” Although, surely Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe would have applauded the effort.
The point is that when you’re so much better than your opponent that you can let your passion run a little wild, then you’re awfully difficult to beat. Some Cowboys fans would question one or two of the penalties in that final defensive stand but when you wrap up the quarterback and take him to the ground, it doesn’t matter if you do it with the force of placing a pillow near the headboard. It’s a penalty.
Al Davis’ Raiders made a name for themselves in just this manner. Their reckless pursuit of intimidation was worth a little sacrifice in field position here and there. They never would have become “The RAID-AHS” without it.
I’m not suggesting that head coach Mike McCarthy should advise his team to continue to draw flags. Their 96 yards in penalties last week were a lot to overcome. The Cowboys rank 30th in fewest penalty yards and, assuredly, that’s not as good a reason for their being 6-1 as ranking No. 1 in total offense.
Having said that, it’s just not the end of the world, either. The Super Bowl champs are 6-2 and they rank 31st in fewest penalty yards. Tom Brady may be awfully cautious around those nightshade vegetables, but the rest of the Bucs aren’t so disciplined.
You can almost pick an AFC contender and find them in the bottom 10 (Buffalo, 24th; Cleveland, 26th; Las Vegas, 27th; Los Angeles Chargers, 28th; Tennessee, 29th).
So, obviously, drawing flags doesn’t seem like a good thing at any given time, but it’s rarely a death knell, either. You won’t find Jacksonville or Miami or the Jets or Giants down in the bottom 10 alongside the Cowboys and the contenders. But you will find them near the bottom of the standings and the top of draft chart for 2022.
The message: The Cowboys are good. They are unafraid to let their confidence show, they play with an edge and occasionally cross over that edge. That’s more likely a sign of good things to come than bad.