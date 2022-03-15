Randy Gregory has changed his mind.
After initially agreeing to a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys (and minutes after the official team Twitter account acknowledged the deal had been struck in a since deleted tweet), the defensive end has now agreed to terms with Denver and will be headed to the Broncos in free agency, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.
Gregory’s new deal with Denver is reportedly worth the same value the Cowboys offered — five years, $70 million and a $28 million guarantee.
According to Charles Robinson, senior NFL writer for Yahoo, the decision to flip from Dallas to Denver stemmed from the Cowboys attempting to change some of Gregory’s contract language at the last minute. The adjustment was apparently enough to dissuade Gregory from returning to the Cowboys and look elsewhere.
Original story follows
The Cowboys have taken another one of their own free agents off the market by agreeing to a new deal with defensive end Randy Gregory, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.
A source confirmed Gregory agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $70 million with $28 million guaranteed.
The move follows multiple others to retain some talent on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys also agreed to a new two-year deal with Malik Hooker Tuesday morning, and Dallas restructured defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract on Monday, freeing up $13 million in cap space.
Gregory, 29, has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, and is coming off one of his most productive seasons.
After missing nearly two full seasons in 2016 and 2017 because of NFL suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse program, Gregory played well last year with six sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 25 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He also forced three fumbles, intercepted a pass and had four tackles for loss.
Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said numerous teams saw “a different” side of his client during the early stages of free agency.
“The perception of teams certainly changed,” Schaffer said. “They saw a different person. It’s a proud agent/dad moment to see this.”
Gregory has dealt with mental health and substance abuse issues in the past. After becoming a second-round pick in 2015 from Nebraska, Gregory has missed a total of 54 games due to suspensions. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones remained loyal to Gregory and he mentioned that loyalty during contract talks.
“No doubt what Jerry has done for him last seven years played a huge part,” Schaffer said. “Jerry told (Gregory), ‘If we pay you want you want, we won’t have enough for the team. We need that loyalty.’”
Adding Gregory eases some pressures on a defensive line that entered with uncertainty this offseason. Lawrence was offered a pay cut, and after declining reached a deal on two-years of guaranteed money. Gregory’s return as the other rush end completes the job.
The only free agent remaining worth retaining for the Cowboys among the defensive ends is Dorance Armstrong. Team officials would like to bring him back if possible.