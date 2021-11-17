There was a certain satisfaction earlier this week, hearing Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes talk not only of growing up a Cowboys fan in Texas but of how the Chiefs’ rivalry with Dallas dates back to when the original AFL franchise played its games here as the Dallas Texans.
Interesting because those of us who actually remember the Texans (not fondly but I at least could name the AFL teams in second grade) are allowed to feel a connection with someone like Mahomes. Never mind the fact he was born 32 years after Lamar Hunt took the Chiefs north to Kansas City, we get to pretend there’s a certain kinship here.
But it’s significant that Mahomes mentions how these teams were once rivals because until the Chiefs plucked him with the 10th pick of the 2017 draft, for 50 years there was no decision to be made as to which city got the better deal.
A quick history lesson: The Chiefs played in the first Super Bowl, losing to Green Bay two weeks after the Packers knocked off Dallas in its first playoff game. Three years later following the 1969 season, the Chiefs won the last true AFL-NFL Super Bowl by humbling Minnesota 23-7. Kansas City never cashed in on the glory that Joe Namath and the Jets raked in for being first to scale this Super Bowl Everest, and when the leagues’ merger redefined the conferences in 1970, the Cowboys flew past the Chiefs and never looked back.
From 1970 through 1985, for 16 consecutive seasons, the Cowboys were better than the Chiefs. They won Super Bowls or they lost Super Bowls or they made it to the playoffs or they finished with a better won-loss record when neither made the playoffs. The Cowboys were establishing themselves as America’s Team while the Chiefs could mostly claim to be Missouri’s Team in a pseudo-rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Given that Kansas City went 50 years between Super Bowl appearances, it’s safe to say the number of Dallas citizens who looked back at the early ‘60s and felt the wrong team had left town was limited to Hunt’s neighbors on Preston Road.
That all began to shift in 2018, and it’s a good thing that the Cowboys’ offense is blowing and going in 2021 because for three years, it has been a heck of a lot better ride being a Chiefs fan. Mahomes took Kansas City to an AFC Championship Game in his first season as a starter — a status that everyone here understands has escaped the Cowboys for a quarter of a century — and then won a Super Bowl over San Francisco before losing a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay in February.
Being a Chiefs fan has become royalty in the NFL. The Cowboys are trying to rediscover that long, lost feeling so it’s appropriate that as they face Mahomes for the first time the former Texas Tech quarterback is in full flight.
Mahomes passed for 406 yards and five touchdowns Sunday night in Las Vegas, restoring his rightful place atop the Great Young Quarterbacks pyramid. For much of this season, it had been a struggle for the Chiefs, even on offense, and some wondered if the league had caught up and figured out the best way to limit Mahomes’ two primary weapons, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.
The pair combined for 15 catches, 202 yards and two touchdowns, suggesting that cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown and the Dallas safeties will get all the tests they can handle Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m. in Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes has not been free of criticism this season, often pushing his remarkable skills to the limit to get the club moving. With 10 interceptions, Mahomes is third behind Carolina’s Sam Darnold and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. But he’s second in yards behind the Rams’ Matthew Stafford and second in touchdowns behind Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, so any thought that 2021 isn’t going to see Mahomes at the top of his game was foolish.
He’s back to being who he has been. Fortunately for the Cowboys, their offense has been even better and carrying that No. 1 ranking alongside a 40-point destruction of Atlanta should have the team where it needs to be for Sunday’s big challenge. While the 6-4 Chiefs need to win just to maintain first place in the AFC West — they are only one game ahead of last-place Denver — the Cowboys have no immediate concerns within the division. Their fight is to finish first or second in the NFC, either getting a first-round bye or potentially two home games as a playoff reward.
And on a different level, they need to slow the Chiefs’ train just a bit. No one wants to think the Dallas Texans are the team we should have endured here for the last half century just to revel in today’s Mahomesian glory.