It’s that time again: to look toward the NFL draft.
The draft won’t happen until April 28-30 in Las Vegas, but with the Cowboys’ season over after their loss in the NFC wild-card round to the 49ers, the franchise now turns to the offseason.
Dallas will have six draft picks, with the possibility of also getting a few compensatory selections. The Cowboys will be on the clock with the No. 24 selection. One thing of note: The Eagles have three picks, Nos. 15, 16 and 19, before the Cowboys can get going. Remember that first-round trade between the teams last year that led to the Cowboys selecting Micah Parsons at No. 12 overall? Will some team jump the Cowboys to get a player it covets by trading with the Eagles? Sometimes the NFL draft can be a dirty business.
Improving the offensive and defensive lines seems vital for a franchise that saw too many moving parts along both units in 2021. Of course, upgrading the talent in the secondary is important, and let’s not forget that 21 players on this roster are now free agents, which could impact what this team does in the draft.
Overall, this draft doesn’t have a consensus No. 1 overall pick and we don’t see a franchise-turning quarterback being taken early. Wide receivers and cornerbacks should go heavy again. Last year among the first 64 picks, 11 defensive backs and 10 wide receivers were taken.
With that, we give you an early look at the 2022 NFL draft.
So who is the No. 1 pick?
A quarterback has gone No. 1 overall in each of the last four years. Arlington native Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) was the last non-quarterback selected No. 1 overall, by Cleveland in 2017. This year we have two defensive players who could go No. 1. Oh yeah, Jacksonville has the first pick of the draft again, and after getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, there are several ways this could go. As it stands Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon rush end Kayvon Thibodeaux are at the top of draft boards. One AFC personnel man said it’s a “toss-up between the two. They should be in that discussion.” A national scout was asked whom he would select No. 1 and said simply, “Thibodeaux. A little bit better athletically. But it’s close.”
It’s early in the process, and don’t forget Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, who made 39 starts while playing three positions (left and right tackle and left guard). Protecting Lawrence is key, but also rushing the quarterback is important.
The Cowboys’ needs
Over the last two years the Cowboys stayed true to their draft board, selected the highest-ranked player and didn’t reach for a need. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2020) and linebacker Micah Parsons (2021) were first-round picks at positions that already had trusted veterans. But the Cowboys had needs. This year is no different. Here are three needs of concern:
- Offensive line: The left tackle (Tyron Smith) is getting older and can’t complete a season without a health issue, and the left guard (Connor Williams), center (Tyler Biadasz) and right tackle (La’el Collins) were inconsistent in 2021. So where do we start? Trevor Penning, a 6-7 tackle with 35-inch arms from Northern Iowa would be nice. Penning is scheduled to play in the Senior Bowl, and the Cowboys love players who participate in that game. Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green played every spot along the line other than center in 2021. Position flexibility is important, and Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan), Daniel Faalele (Minnesota) and Darian Kinnard (Kentucky) are worth looks.
- Wide receiver: The Cowboys have decisions regarding wideout Amari Cooper and his $20 million salary for 2022. Michael Gallup will have knee surgery in two weeks to repair a torn ACL, and Cedrick Wilson is a free agent. So replacements are needed. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson has the speed to become a good slot receiver. South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert and Alabama’s John Metchie III are possible third- and-fourth round selections. Georgia’s George Pickens might be a second-round pick. Pickens suffered a knee injury last March and didn’t return until late in the 2021 season. His pre-draft work will tell a lot about him.
- Safety: Yes, it seems safety is a focal point every season for the Cowboys. Where the Cowboys go is based on whether Dan Quinn remains with the organization. Quinn requires tall corners and safeties to combat tall receivers. So 6-1, 200-pound Penn State strong safety Jaquan Brisker, a Pittsburgh native, fits. Right? Brisker was the team’s defensive MVP and had five interceptions along with 14 pass breakups. Cedar Hill native Lewis Cine could be a late-first-round pick. He led Georgia with 73 tackles and nine pass breakups and also has the size (6-1, 200 pounds) Quinn likes. Michigan’s Daxton Hill can play corner and safety. He’s 6-0 and 192 pounds. Might need to bulk up a bit, but he can play in the slot.
Someone to watch
This is the time of year when you hear a bunch of names and you’re not sure what to believe. Well, the Cowboys will scout everyone who they believe could help them. Dallas’ scouts have interest in Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper. A quarterback? Yes. Cooper was considered one of the top high school prospects in the nation by ESPN and picked Clemson over Kentucky and Florida. But he transferred to Jacksonville State, taking over the starting job in 2018. He’s more of a dual-threat quarterback with decent size, 6-3, 217 pounds. He will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29, and if he can improve on some accuracy issues he might be worth looking at late in the draft or as an undrafted free agent.
The last time they had the No. 24 pick
So the Cowboys have the 24th overall pick. Of course it’s not where you want to be, but remember the last time Dallas selected No. 24? Dez Bryant was the pick in 2010. He was the dynamic wide receiver from Oklahoma State who turned into a solid selection. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and was named to the All-Pro team once. In eight seasons, Bryant finished fifth in franchise history in receiving yards (7,506) and led the team in catches three times. Bryant had some issues off the field — remember Dez Rules? — and could be a combustible force. The Cowboys made the correct choice here in getting him in the first round, because he was a major boost to the offense.