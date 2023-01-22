Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field after having a pass intercepted by 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half of their divisional round playoff football game on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The drought continues.

The Cowboys came into the NFC divisional round game with confidence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you