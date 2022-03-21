Free agency remains on the front burner for the Cowboys.
That doesn’t prevent Mike McCarthy from putting his eyes a little further down the road.
The Cowboys head coach will attend three Pro Days before the week is done. The itinerary begins Tuesday in Starkville with Mississippi State followed by Ole Miss. The trip concludes with Penn State on Thursday.
This will be McCarthy’s third draft with the organization. Over the weekend, he called this a huge draft class for the Cowboys in terms of maintaining their roster integrity.
Dallas has nine picks in next month’s draft after stockpiling four picks in the fifth round.
“Definitely, the lifeline is the draft,” McCarthy said.
These are a few of the players McCarthy will see this week:
Mississippi State (Tuesday): Offensive tackle Charles Cross, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. and receiver Makai Polk.
Mississippi (Wednesday): Quarterback Matt Corral, defensive end Sam Williams, linebacker Lakia Henry, receiver Jonathan Mingo.
Penn State (Thursday): Receiver Jahan Dotson, safety Jaquan Brisker, edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, linebacker Brandon Smith.
McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn attended Georgia’s Pro Day last week. The Cowboys head coach called it a great visit.
“I want to see as many prospects as I can,” McCarthy said. “This is the most involved I’ve been with the draft.