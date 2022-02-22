Heading into the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have 24 potential players who could end up finding new homes next season as free agents (maybe 25 depending on how Dallas views Amari Cooper’s contract status). But now is your chance to sit in Jerry Jones’ general manager chair and decide for yourself which players should stay on the roster and which should go.
Here is a breakdown by tiers of familiar faces Dallas stands to lose or possibly bring back into the fold in 2022:
Bigger-ticket names
DE Randy Gregory: This is arguably the most intriguing valuation of the entire NFL free agency class. Pass rushers, on one hand, are at a premium, and Gregory produced a brilliant four-game sample during the season’s first half. On the other, teams are innately risk averse. Off-the-field issues have made Gregory a late bloomer, and his 2021 production slowed down the stretch amid a knee injury that required an offseason procedure. The structure of his contract will be very important.
TE Dalton Schultz: Over the past two seasons, Schultz ranked fourth among all NFL tight ends in receptions (141), seventh in receiving yards (1,423) and sixth in touchdowns (12). He is also a better inline blocker than most of his peers. Needless to say, Schultz is about to do very well for himself, likely collecting north of $11 million per year.
WR Michael Gallup: A calf strain on Sept. 9. An ACL tear on Jan. 2. Knee surgery on Feb. 10. Very little about Gallup’s contract season went as planned. The Cowboys know the player and his character well, and their head team physician, Dr. Dan Cooper, performed the surgery. They don’t lack for information when navigating his future.
S Jayron Kearse: It is one thing for the Cowboys to uncover a diamond in the rough at safety. It is another for a front office with a hard-earned reputation for frugality at the safety position to re-sign that same player to a lucrative extension. Kearse surely hopes to remain with the coaching staff that unlocked his talent. But at what price?
LG Connor Williams: The NFL leader in holding penalties (10) is actually one of the better guards available in this free agency class. Amid Williams’ struggles, the Cowboys turned to Connor McGovern for four games only for him to underwhelm, too. Their starting left guard in Week 1 could be a draft pick.
Experienced starters
LB Leighton Vander Esch: Playing all 18 games — regular season and postseason — cleared an important hurdle after two injury-mired years, and some of his better football came in pockets down the stretch. His man-coverage ability level is not a natural scheme fit.
LB Keanu Neal: Missed three games to two COVID-19 bouts and didn’t distinguish himself consistently when on the field.
DL Brent Urban: A season-ending triceps injury in October dealt a blow to the Cowboys’ run defense. He does the dirty work, making life easier for the linebackers behind him.
S Malik Hooker: Showed encouraging flashes in first season removed from an Achilles tear.
S Damontae Kazee: Also solid in first season post-Achilles.
DT Carlos Watkins: Lengthy interior lineman was one of 22 Cowboys players to score a touchdown on the year.
Proven role players
WR Cedrick Wilson: The arrow is very much pointing up here. Wilson was an overqualified No. 4 receiver to begin the year. By the end, the secret was out, as he earned consideration to be someone’s primary slot option in 2022. His talents as a special teamer and gadget quarterback are a bonus.
DE Dorance Armstrong: Extremely versatile and valuable special teamer who has continued to find place on defensive line rotation.
WR Malik Turner: Strong special teamer made the most of his opportunities on offense. What else could a team ask of a back-end receiver?
TE Jeremy Sprinkle: Good inline blocker with limitations as a receiver.
Special teamers/others
P Bryan Anger: This bargain-bin find from coordinator John Fassel likely won’t be a bargain anymore. At age 33, Anger made his first Pro Bowl, leading the NFL with a franchise-record 44.6 net yards per punt.
LS Jake McQuaide: Fassel trusts the longtime specialist, first handpicking him in 2011 out of Ohio State.
WR Noah Brown: Another special teamer. Failed to capitalize on a spot start against the Kansas City Chiefs.
OT Ty Nsekhe: No. 3 left tackle did some quality work after a personal health scare in September.
CB Maurice Canady: Training camp darling had a quiet season.
RB Corey Clement: December signing shored up backfield depth after Tony Pollard injured foot.
LB Luke Gifford: Restricted free agent. Played a team-high 368 snaps on special teams and 32 on defense.
LB Francis Bernard: Exclusive-rights free agent. Special teamer.
OT Mitch Hyatt: Exclusive-rights free agent. Knee injuries gave him two straight years of paid leave.