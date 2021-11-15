Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston disengaged from a block Sunday long enough to raise his hands overhead like a middle blocker at the volleyball net, batting down a second-down pass. He turned to the Dallas sideline with his right hand balled into a fist.
An incompletion for the Atlanta Falcons.
How rare, it seemed at the time.
Nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis and the rest of coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense then saw to it that, for the afternoon’s remainder, it wasn’t rare at all.
Lewis broke up the next two passes on third and fourth down. In the next drive, he kept tight coverage on first and third down to force a punt. At 5-10, Lewis is the shortest player on the Cowboys’ defense. He is also considered the feistiest, helping establish a resilient tone in a 43-3 shellacking.
Lewis didn’t just turn the tide with his sensational coverage sequence.
He started an avalanche.
By the time the snow settled at AT&T Stadium, Lewis was one of three Cowboys cornerbacks to record an interception, Atlanta managed to go 1 of 11 on third down, and the score became so lopsided that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was pulled before the fourth quarter.
A white flag.
Lewis’ physical play, mixed with some trash talk that carried into a midfield skirmish once the game concluded, captured the Cowboys’ collective agitation felt one week after an embarrassing home loss to the Denver Broncos.
Ancient history.
“You always need at least one guy to come in and set the tone for how the team is going to do,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “I think Jourdan did that today. Kudos to him. I think he put in the work all week, with the guys talking trash and battling all week. It just showed out there on the field how scrappy he is and how he can come out and play.”
Before Golston’s batted pass and Lewis’ stops in coverage, Ryan was 4 of 6 for 66 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts was a problem, catching three passes for 52 yards. The Falcons were cruising not unlike Denver did, totaling 94 yards on the first 11 plays.
From that point forward, Ryan was 5 of 15 for 51 yards, two interceptions and two sacks. His replacement, Josh Rosen, went 1 of 6 for 14 yards and an interception. Pitts managed an 8-yard catch on four targets. The Falcons totaled 120 yards on their final 42 offensive plays.
In the third quarter, cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs intercepted Ryan on back-to-back series to chase him from the game. Brown’s pick was his third, a career high. Diggs’ interception boosted his NFL-high season total to eight.
Then Lewis picked Rosen.
“It’s a group full of dogs,” Lewis said. “We love playing with each other. We love competing with each other. You can see from AB to Trevon, to all of us, we’re just competing against ourselves, trying to get better and dominate.”
Brown, who turns 28 in December, is the elder statesman in the secondary. The 2016 sixth-round pick has been with the franchise longer than any other defensive back on the team.
He said the three cornerbacks each picking off a pass “felt amazing.”
“It’s the first time that happened since I’ve been here,” Brown said. “That’s what we need to do every week. You see how it affects the team.”
Quinn received a game ball in the locker room.
This emotional win, of course, came against the franchise he coached for five-plus seasons before the Falcons fired him last October. The Cowboys defense had a middling start, but thanks to Lewis and company, that group reestablished itself Sunday.
“This is what we do,” Lewis said. “This is our standard. This is how we play. This is how we’re supposed to play. No matter who’s out there lined up, we’re going to go out there and compete.”