NS_06CowsPack41SP.jpg

Gil Brandt is presented with his NFL Hall of Fame ring by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during halftime of the game between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019. Brandt is also a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Gil Brandt, the innovative Cowboys executive who was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, one of the founding fathers of the advances of scouting and the signing and drafting of players from HBCUs and other sports died in the early morning hours Thursday.

He was 91.

