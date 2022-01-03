ARLINGTON — It was a fumble.
It was a fumble. It was a fumble. It was a fumble.
Dozens of Cowboys players knew it. The 93,000-plus person crowd at AT&T Stadium knew it, clamoring like crime witnesses once shown a replay on a 170-foot-wide videoboard. Coach Mike McCarthy had a strong sense, too, but being without timeouts left him without chance to protest.
This was a game of flags.
The yellow ones that were thrown. The red one that couldn’t be.
In two weekends, the Cowboys could host the Arizona Cardinals in a playoff game. They had to settle Sunday for a flag football one instead, as untimely penalties and the inability to throw a challenge flag gave the Arizona Cardinals and their dynamic quarterback an extra boost in a 25-22 loss.
The result reminded the Cowboys of their previous home defeat.
On Thanksgiving, a different officiating crew penalized them 14 times for a franchise-record 166 yards in a 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was less about the volume Sunday and more the situation when attracting 10 penalties for 88 yards.
Seven of the first eight flags enforced against the Cowboys occurred on third down, totaling 58 yards. Left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard Connor Williams and right tackle La’el Collins were called for third-down holding. Center Tyler Biadasz had a third-down false start. All four drives ended in a punt.
For the game, Arizona’s seven penalties totaled 45 yards.
“To me, we’re playing more against refs than we are other teams,” linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said. “It is what it is. … It’s been multiple times this season.”
“I didn’t play Thanksgiving due to COVID, but when I was watching, definitely,” wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “I experienced that now. … We couldn’t get a rhythm. The refs wouldn’t let us get a rhythm.”
DeMarcus Lawrence seemed to give Dallas late life.
In the fourth quarter, about 2 minutes, 45 seconds remained when he clearly punched the ball free from Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds’ grasp when Edmonds was inches from the turf. The ruling on the field was a non-fumble.
The crowd rumbled in protest.
Fans’ reaction turned to confusion when McCarthy did not throw his red challenge flag.
But a coach can only challenge a play when he has a timeout, which is the punishment for an unsuccessful challenge. McCarthy had no timeouts, having used his final two to halt the game clock immediately after the two plays directly preceding the would-be fumble.
If the fumble happened about 45 seconds later, it would have been automatically reviewed past the two-minute warning. If the ruling on the field was a fumble, the decision would have been automatically reviewed and upheld. If the Cowboys had not called their first timeout before Arizona entered clock-bleeding mode, they would have possessed one more and forced a review.
None of those conditions were met.
Hence, no fumble.
McCarthy used the first timeout in the third quarter when the Cardinals’ offense took the field for an apparent fourth-and-5 conversion attempt. The Cardinals then swapped the offense with their field goal unit, prompting the timeout from Dallas to change personnel.
“It was totally a fumble,” Vander Esch said, “and I just don’t understand how, with the technology we have nowadays, even if we don’t have timeouts or whatever it may be, to call a freaking challenge and challenge it. It’s so obvious. Certain things are so obvious in games that refs are messing up. Why aren’t they fixing it?
“It doesn’t make any sense to me. … It’s not hard to fix that. If it’s so blatant on the field and it’s so obvious, why is not someone up top [in a stadium box] radioing down and being like, ‘Hey, get this right.’ Because that’s not hard. That’s just the ethics of the game: getting it right. ‘Hey, you made a mistake here. Fix it. Here’s the right call.’”
Officials were not the reason cornerback Trevon Diggs bit on wide receiver A.J. Green’s double move on a 42-yard gain. Officials were not the reason the Cowboys occasionally lost outside contain on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray or why tight end Dalton Schultz missed a block on edge defender Chandler Jones.
Arizona made plays.
It earned plenty of the 399 yards it totaled.
Still, when asked to summarize McCarthy’s message to players in the postgame locker room, Vander Esch said, “We’ve got to keep battling with everybody, not just the other team.”
Vander Esch briefly paused.
“If you catch my drift,” he added.
His drift was easy to catch.
The Cowboys (11-5) dropped from the No. 2 to 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. If the season ended today, they would host the Cardinals on Jan. 15, 16 or 17.
“Even though we were facing two teams tonight, the results didn’t come out like we wanted them to,” Lawrence said. “I’m going to let the NFL handle it. It’s a possibility we see both of these teams in the playoffs.”
Lawrence hopes to draw the Cardinals, at least.
“Damn right,” he said. “They gave us their best chance tonight. … If we see them again, they’re going to get it all from us.”