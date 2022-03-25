DeMarcus Lawrence is driven to finish what he started.
And motivated to stay where he started.
That’s why Lawrence tore up the richest contract in Cowboys history — before quarterback Dak Prescott came along — for a more team-friendly deal. That’s why the defensive end who turns 30 next month has positioned himself to end his career with the team that took him near the top of the second round eight years ago.
“Me and the Cowboys for life has always been a dream,’’ Lawrence said. “I was blessed with the opportunity to do so.
“Once the opportunity presented itself, it was a no brainer.’’
Lawrence agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal before free agency got underway. While the $30 million guarantee is more than what he had in the final years of his existing deal, he did take less money overall.
What had been a salary cap hit of $27 million this season has been lowered to $14 million. The Cowboys desperately needed that room to fill out the roster around him.
“We are only as strong as our weakest link,’’ Lawrence said. “So if we’re not building and putting strong players around us, we’re not going to be able to get better.
“That was one of the reasons I restructured, but also being able to finish where I started and also have another opportunity to go for a Super Bowl. I don’t want to do it nowhere else.
“I made that decision a long time ago and I’m just glad I’m still here.’’
Lawrence doesn’t know much about Dante Fowler, the defensive end the club signed in free agency after losing Randy Gregory.
More on that in a bit.
But he does know the Cowboys have a bunch of good, young players on this team that listen and respect the game. This roster has veterans who know how to play and respect the game.
The Cowboys have that and a second year under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
“Being able to go into the offseason, being able to have him guide us and to be able to train with him, train with the guys on the team, I feel it will make us more complex,’’ Lawrence said. “To understand his playbook, his style of play and also to kick it up a notch from last year.
“I feel like we built a good foundation last year and it’s time to build on top of that.’’
Lawrence left for his morning workout last week comforted by the knowledge that Gregory had agreed to a contract that would allow him to return to Dallas. Once he got home and began to look on Instagram and Twitter, he discovered Gregory had changed his mind and agreed with Denver.
“It was a shock to me,’’ Lawrence said. “I heard the news just like everybody else.
“Randy is a brother for life. I don’t wish nothing but the best for him. I’m glad he got paid like he deserved to get paid.
“It’s a new chapter in his life and in our lives, too, the Cowboys life.’’
Gregory isn’t the only high-profile departure. The Cowboys let left guard Connor Williams and receiver Cedrick Wilson walk in free agency. The club traded receiver Amari cooper and cut right tackle La’el Collins. Only two players from outside of the organization at this stage have been added to offset the exodus
Concerns about a talent drain?
“Have y’all been seeing what’s been going on in the NFL lately?’’ Lawrence asked reporters on Thursday’s conference call. “I’ve been seeing all 32 teams trading and losing players. I don’t even know the rosters of half of these teams anymore.’’
Lawrence returned to The Star last week after signing his new deal. That’s when the captain’s workouts began, the sessions that lead up to next month’s organized team activities.
He doesn’t appear to be joking when he said those workouts have “been kicking our ass.’’
But Lawrence loves it. Although he missed 10 game last season with a broken foot, he returned in December to finish strong. This is the healthiest he’s been in March in some time.
“Yeah, man, I’m very excited being able to have a healthy offseason,’’ Lawrence said. “It can help propel my season to one I had a couple of years ago.
“I’m not trying to be the player I was a couple of years ago. I’m trying to top that. I’m trying to be better from what I used to be, learn from my mistakes. I’m trying to make the guys around me better, understanding the year I did have 14.5 sacks (2017), as a team we didn’t amount to...’’
Well, you get the idea.
“It’s all about production,’’ Lawrence said. “But also making sure we’re productive and we’re winning games.’’
It’s about making sure he does that in Dallas. Why is finishing his career with the Cowboys so important?
“You don’t want all of your hard work to go unnoticed,’’ Lawrence said.
“Being able to finish the fight where you started, I know a lot of players wish they had an opportunity to do that. But you know, it doesn’t happen that way for everybody.
“I’m just fortunate and glad I’m in the position I’m in.’’