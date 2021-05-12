No wait is required for the Cowboys’ season opener.
On Sept. 9, Dallas will appear in the first regular season game of the 2021 NFL calendar, meeting the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Thursday game will be broadcast on NBC.
A heavyweight matchup between quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Tom Brady offered natural appeal to the NFL. It’s also an ideal starting point for the Cowboys, who draw a prime-time crowd, tick off one of their nine road games and gain a break period before their Week 2 opponent.
The rest of the schedule was released Wednesday evening. One of the highlights being that the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving opponent is, in fact, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Perhaps the biggest highlight of course was that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys enlisted Dallas’ own Post Malone to help announce the 2021 schedule.
Preseason
- Week 1 (Thursday, Aug. 5): Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh in Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m., Fox
- Week 2 (Aug. 13-15): Cowboys at Arizona, TBD
- Week 3 (Aug. 20-22): Cowboys vs. Houston, TBD
- Week 4 (Aug. 27-29): Cowboys vs. Jacksonville, TBD
Regular season
- Week 1 (Thursday, Sept. 9): Cowboys at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 19): Cowboys at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 3 (Monday, Sept. 27): Cowboys vs Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 3): Cowboys vs. Carolina, noon, Fox
- Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 10): Cowboys vs. N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 17): Cowboys at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 24): Bye
- Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 31): Cowboys at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 7): Cowboys vs. Denver, noon, Fox
- Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 14): Cowboys vs. Atlanta, noon, Fox
- Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 21): Cowboys at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 12 (Thursday, Nov. 25): Cowboys vs. Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., CBS
- Week 13 (Thursday, Dec. 2): Cowboys at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., Fox/NFLN/Amazon
- Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 12): Cowboys at Washington, noon, Fox
- Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 19): Cowboys at N.Y. Giants, noon, Fox
- Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 26): Cowboys vs. Washington, 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 2): Cowboys vs. Arizona, noon, Fox
- Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 9): Cowboys at Philadelphia, TBD, FOX
This is the first time Cowboys will play before Sunday in Week 1 since a 2012 Wednesday road win over the New York Giants. That game, too, was the first of the NFL season.
In addition to kicking off the season against the defending champs, the Cowboys are slated to return to the site of last season’s opener, SoFi Stadium, to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, a source told The Dallas Morning News.
The Cowboys also will participate in the NFL’s first preseason game, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5 at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
NFC teams like the Cowboys are on somewhat uneven footing. Eight of their 17 regular-season games will be at home in 2021 compared to nine for AFC clubs. As a tradeoff, NFC teams play two of three exhibitions at home compared to one home exhibition for AFC franchises.
This arrangement will alternate each year.