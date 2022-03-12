Amari Cooper immediately revitalized the Cowboys’ anemic passing attack upon his arrival.
Now, it’s time to see what this group can do without him going forward.
Rather than pay his $20 million salary this season, a source confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Saturday that the Cowboys traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. That figure became fully guaranteed if he was still on the Dallas roster the fifth day of the league year, which is March 21. Trading him now opens up $16 million in cap space for a team that has a lot of heavy lifting to do on both sides of the ball.
Cooper will now become a primary target for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. In return, the Cowboys swapped sixth-round picks with the Browns’ and added Cleveland’s fifth-round draft pick.
None of this comes as a surprise. The organization set up this scenario in March of 2020 when it signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million deal with the guaranteed money pushed into the first two seasons. The contract was structured to coincide with fellow receiver Michael Gallup hitting the open market, giving the club a larger sample size to determine who would be paid going forward.
The verdict: Gallup, despite a torn ACL that’s expected to delay the start of his season, is the younger, cheaper option going forward. The scales likely tipped in Gallup’s direction the moment CeeDee Lamb unexpectedly fell into the club’s lap in the first round of the ‘20 draft.
Lamb will be the Cowboys’ lead receiver in ‘22 with Gallup remaining in his complementary role.
Going into this past season, Cooper told reporters he considered himself the NFL’s best receiver.
“Do I think I’m the best? Yes,” he declared. “Have I proven it?
“I wouldn’t say I have.”
Cooper has been remarkably consistent since entering the league in ‘15. He has averaged 73.8 receptions in his seven seasons and gained more than 1,000 yards five times.
What Cooper hasn’t done is put together a breakout season. His 92 receptions in the ‘20 season tied for 11th among the league’s receivers, easily the highest he’s ranked. He has twice finished in the top 10 in receiving yards, but near the back end of that range both times.
Those statistics took a dive in ‘21.
Cooper finished with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking third on the team in receptions behind Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz. He ranked 39th in the league in receptions, one behind Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette.
After opening with 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay, Cooper had only one more 100-yard game all season. That came when backup Cooper Rush started for an injured Dak Prescott on Halloween against Minnesota.
Cooper went the final eight games — and 10 weeks — of the regular season without a 100-yard effort, his longest stretch since joining the Cowboys midway through the ‘18 season. He had just 30 receptions and averaged 46.2 yards a game during that stretch, which led to him publicly complaining about his role in late December.
Opponents held Cooper to 55 yards or less in nine games. He had only one reception of 40 or more yards and averaged 12.7 yards a reception, the second-lowest total of his career, and missed two games with COVID-19.
He refused to be vaccinated.
Prescott and Cooper enjoyed an automatic rapport after the Cowboys traded for the receiver in October of the ‘18 season. He had been Prescott’s primary target ever since. But that connection appeared to erode over the course of last season.
And now Cooper is gone.