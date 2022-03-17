The moves keep coming from the Dallas Cowboys’ front office.
A source told The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken on Thursday that the Cowboys notified offensive lineman La’el Collins that he would be released, and the move became official a few hours later.
Collins was designated as a post-June 1 release, meaning Dallas will save $10 million in salary cap space.
The Cowboys recently gave Collins permission to seek out a trade, but nothing ever came to fruition.
Collins, who missed the 2020 season with hip surgery, returned as a starter in 2021. After starting the season-opener, Collins was suspended five games for failing to take NFL-mandated drug tests.
When Collins returned he eventually regained his starting job, finishing the 2021 season with 10 starts. Yet, the team was able to get a better handle on backup tackle Terence Steele, who made 13 starts, seven at right tackle. There is now a belief Steele can become the starting tackle in 2022 unless the team drafts a tackle in the first-round, which creates depth and competition at the position.
Collins was a projected first-round selection from LSU in the 2015 NFL draft but when a former girlfriend of Collins’ was murdered it gave NFL teams pause. Collins wasn’t a suspect in the case but police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, wanted to speak with him about their investigation. After going undrafted, Collins signed with the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free agent.
He became a reliable tackle and just before the 2019 season, signed a five-year contract extension worth $50 million with $35 million in guaranteed money.
Starting left guard Connor Williams also left the team earlier this offseason in free agency.