The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag Tuesday on tight end Dalton Schultz, a move that secures Schultz for next season and serves as a placeholder while the two sides continue to work toward a long-term extension.
Some optimism surrounds those negotiations, which must culminate in a multi-year contract by July 15. If they don’t, Smith will play the 2022 season under a one-year tag worth $10.9 million. He no longer will reach unrestricted free agency next Wednesday; a strong market was expected to await.
This transaction is the latest yardstick in Schultz’s NFL ascent.
In 2019, he largely was a forgotten man on the Cowboys’ offense, buried on the depth chart behind Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin. He totaled one catch for 6 yards over 16 games. That the predominant special teamer and situational blocker morphed into a player deemed worthy of a franchise tag is a testament to his patience and work ethic.
Opportunity eventually found him.
Witten was not re-signed in 2020. Jarwin encountered a sequence of injuries, first a non-contact ACL tear in the 2020 season opener and then a hip injury that limited him in 2021. The latter led to surgery a couple weeks ago that will sideline him for the start of next season. Jarwin is a candidate for release or pay reduction, sources have said.
The situation with Jarwin made re-signing Schultz that much more important.
In the past two regular seasons, Schultz caught 141 passes for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dak Prescott had a pristine 120.0 quarterback rating on throws intended for him during that span.
Wide receiver Noah Brown will also be signing a one-year contract, the Cowboys announced Tuesday. With Schultz and Brown accounted for, the Cowboys have 19 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next Wednesday, including defensive end Randy Gregory, wide receiver Michael Gallup, safety Jayron Kearse and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.
Some of these 19 players, such as Gallup, are considered likely to sign an extension before reaching free agency.