FRISCO — Dak Prescott remembers his first Pro Bowl.
It’s not something one forgets.
At age 23, he became the first rookie NFL quarterback to attend the Pro Bowl after having been drafted in the fourth round or later. He participated in throwing drills beside the likes of Drew Brees. Their wide receivers were Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Doug Baldwin and Dez Bryant.
The experience five years ago left an impression. It can now for select Cowboys teammates.
Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs and second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are among the four Cowboys players who will participate in Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Prescott sees value in the event’s festivities for the emerging players.
“It can definitely make them better,” Prescott said Wednesday after appearing in a 7-Eleven social-media event. “It just solidifies probably what they think of themselves. To go to a Pro Bowl and be around other greats, it can help you there, just by picking their minds and getting to know how the great players in this league get ready for a game or take care of their bodies afterward.
“Those three guys you named, the Pro Bowlers we have, they’ll be going a long time.”
Punter Bryan Anger, 33, is also a first-time Pro Bowler.
Right guard Zack Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith declined their selections to attend the game. So did Prescott as an alternate, saying that he wanted to avoid any unnecessary wear and tear on his body when embracing a healthy offseason.
“Turn the page,” Prescott said.
Parsons and Diggs made their presences felt Thursday.
Parsons edged Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Diggs in the 40-yard dash as part of the “Fastest Man in the NFL” competition. It should be noted that Hill clearly was not sprinting at full intensity. Not even Parsons would argue he is faster than Hill.
Still, the feat was impressive for a linebacker whom the Cowboys list at 6-3, 246 pounds.
Diggs won the Pro Bowl’s “Best Catch” event, jumping on a trampoline and catching a ball with his body contorted upside down. Along with the Pro Bowl, he and Parsons received Associated Press first-team All-Pro accolades this past season.
The Pro Bowl is largely fun and games.
Building upon success from 2021 is more serious. And difficult.
Parsons became the third player in the past 15 years to record at least 80 tackles and 30 quarterback hits in the same season, joining J.J. Watt and DeMarcus Ware. He finished sixth in sacks (13), ninth in quarterback pressures (67), third in tackles for loss (20) and second in forced throwaways (nine) despite his 307 pass-rush attempts ranking 118th.
Diggs tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions. He became the first NFL player to record that many picks since Cowboys cornerback Everson Griffin had 11 in 1981.
It would be unrealistic to expect similar ball production from Diggs in 2022.
He is the 26th player to record double-digit interceptions in a single season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. None of the first 25 reached double-digit picks the following year; they averaged only four interceptions.
Twenty-two of the 25 players saw their interception total drop by at least five. Philadelphia Eagles safety Bill Bradley (from 11 picks to nine in 1972), Everson Walls (11 to 7 in 1982) and Asante Samuel (10 to 6 in 2007) were the lone exceptions.
“I think when you achieve things early, you’ve got to learn how to sustain it,” Parsons said last month. “People always say, ‘When you get there, it gets easier.’ But I think when you get there, it gets harder. Once you get it, you’ve got it. But it’s harder to sustain it than it is just to get there.
“I’ve got to just keep working and keep getting better and find a way to beat this season next year, which is the harder part.”
Parsons, Diggs and Lamb are deservedly receiving some validation at the Pro Bowl. There, they can fortify relationships with other top NFL players — Lamb and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel have gravitated to each other — and pick their brains, be it while in Las Vegas or down the road.
Then, it’s back to work.