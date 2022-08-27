ARLINGTON — The Cowboys pre-season came to an end Friday night much the way it opened 33 days earlier in Southern California:
A generally good feel about what this team can become, while acknowledging there remain significant questions to resolve before the season opens against Tampa Bay.
The biggest question involves who will start at left tackle. That wasn’t on the list when the team reported to Oxnard, but Tyron Smith was healthy then. His absence for the first three months of the season — at least — puts this group in a bind and dampens excitement heading into the regular season.
“I mean, injuries are part of the game, right?” Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said before the Cowboys’ ended the preseason with a 27-26 win over Seattle. “You never want to see someone injured, especially someone like Tyron.
“But it’s part of it, and we’ve got to move forward.”
The player who will start at left tackle against the Buccaneers wasn’t on the field at AT&T Stadium on this night. At least the Cowboys hope not.
There were some good returns on that front.
This defense has done more than pick up where it left off last season. It has built on that success and signaled it intends to compete among the NFL’s elite units.
The Cowboys came away with four interceptions, three sacks and forced a fumble at AT&T Stadium on this night.
“I thought we did a great job,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s always refreshing when you emphasize and you see the hard work these men put into the team fundamental drills.
“I feel like the guys did an excellent job of taking the ball away tonight.”
Cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Markquese Bell came away with interceptions that led to a couple of short touchdown drives by backup quarterback Will Grier. Fifth-round pick DaRon Bland capped off a strong training camp and pre-season with another performance that announces he should move past second-year corners Wright and Kelvin Joseph on the depth chart.
Safety Israel Mukuamu won’t displace Jayron Kearse. But he’s excelled in that backup role and came up with an interception in his second consecutive pre-season game Friday night.
Defensive end Sam Williams? The second-round pick recorded a 14-yard sack on Seattle’s first possession.
The offense has been more hit-and-miss. But tight end Jake Ferguson, the fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin, has been consistent throughout. He finished the pre-season with seven catches for 76 yards, showing good hands and an ability to pick up yards after the catch. His blocking has been outstanding.
He should join Dalton Schultz to form a productive, two-tight end set.
“He’s such an instinctive, tough football player,” head coach Mike McCarthy said of the rookie after last week’s game against the LA Chargers. “That’s what we really liked about him coming from Wisconsin and he hasn’t disappointed.
“He’s scrappy. He’s on the edge. He’s chippy.
“The young man can play.”
After the void at left tackle and a lack of proven depth in the offensive line, the most problematic position heading in the regular season is receiver.
Jerry Jones isn’t concerned.
“I feel better than when we initially did in training camp,” the Cowboys owner said earlier this week. “I feel real good today.
“We certainly at this juncture don’t have room for an outside receiver.”
That confidence appears misplaced.
Noah Brown, an afterthought his first five seasons in Dallas, will open as the starter opposite CeeDee Lamb. Third-round pick Jalen Tolbert has had some good practices, but has not carried that into his three games.
“Jalen just needs to play,” McCarthy said heading into this game. “He needs to play a lot Friday night and just keep improving.”
Tolbert had two catches for nine yards to finish the pre-season with just six catches for 44 yards. He’s had drops, penalties and failed to get his feet in bounds for what should have been a touchdown against the Chargers.
Simi Fehoko? He caught his second touchdown pass of the pre-season Friday night. But this group doesn’t inspire confidence that it can take up the slack for Michael Gallup’s absence early in the season.
Opposing defenses will devise schemes to take Lamb away and make the other receivers make plays.
McCarthy likes what his team has done over these last five weeks. But there’s more work to be done.
And questions remain.