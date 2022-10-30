ARLINGTON — At one point during the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory over the Bears on Sunday, Dak Prescott was nearly unstoppable.
It was reminiscent of the Prescott we all saw his rookie season and the man who played so well last season, too, a year removed from a fractured ankle.
Prescott started connecting on 12 of 13 passes for 132 yards before the running version of Dak showed up. A third-and-1 from the Bears 43 called for a quarterback sneak behind the center. When the Cowboys’ offensive line had a tremendous push, Prescott noticed he wasn’t touched. He took off. By the time he tumbled out of bounds he gained 25 yards and a bloodied left thumb. (The other thumb is just fine, if you’re asking.)
Tony Pollard stepped up next and scored from the 18-yard line and Dallas’ lead went to 21-7 in the second quarter.
It wasn’t so much this play or sequence of plays that sealed the game for the Cowboys — and it wasn’t so much about Prescott being healthy — but it was an example of just how special Prescott is when when he’s taking charge of things.
“I know who I am and what I’m capable of,” Prescott said. “Not necessarily worried about sending a message to these guys, more importantly credit that QB sneak to our offensive line. I had my head down, just try and get the first down and me just moving my feet, nobody touched me yet, [I] just kinda came up and it’s just me and the safety.”
When the day ended, Prescott had completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards with two touchdowns. He had one interception on a bad throw during a play he wanted to be aggressive with on a strike toward CeeDee Lamb. Prescott also had 34 rushing yards, the most he’s gained since his 35-yard effort in a Week 4 contest against Carolina in 2021.
Prescott’s impact on this Cowboys team has only been for three games, of course. We all remember the fractured right thumb knocking him out for five games, which started a Cooper Rush movement around town. It isn’t anything against Rush — the backup quarterback who went 4-1 in Prescott’s absence — but the Cowboys are just better with No. 4 running things.
Sunday was the best the Cowboys’ anemic offense has looked in 2022. There was an up-tempo version, a strong running game (Pollard gained 131 rushing yards), and an eight-play, 69-yard scoring drive where Lamb lined up in the backfield five times, giving the Bears defense pause on whether he was going to receive the ball.
“It’s huge, just pace of operation that just puts pressure on defense,” Prescott said of the tempo. “It makes [us make] simple calls you could say. And put pressure on [Chicago’s] defensive coordinator and for us, we know what we’re trying to get to, and we can communicate well and we can muddle huddle as you want to say, and we’re great on the ball.”
Prescott also made sure Michael Gallup, who had no catches last week against Lions, got involved early. Lamb also made some plays as the two combined for nine catches on 13 targets.
And let’s not forget Dalton Schultz, the tight end playing through a knee injury who had his best day of the season with a team-high six catches for 74 yards. All Schultz did was sit underneath the defense to make himself available (seven targets) for Prescott.
The other problem for the Cowboys’ offense coming into the Bears game was third-down conversions. Dallas converted on its first six third-down plays and finished 9 of 11, a season-high 81.8% completion rate. It was the highest third-down conversion rate by a Cowboys team in team history.
You could attribute this to how the Cowboys handled first and second downs, which made the third down plays manageable. But outside of a say third-and-20, sometimes you need playmakers to well, be playmakers.
What made third down so special on Sunday was how the Cowboys performed on third and 6 or more. Dallas went five for six with a touchdown when faced with that situation. You could attribute the success to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s play-calling or Prescott making things happen.
As we enter the bye week, the positives were plenty for the offense. Dallas is going to need it for the Mike McCarthy revenge game against Green Bay on Nov. 13.
“This was a huge step, especially going into the bye week, making sure that we have that confidence heading into the bye week,” he said. “That we can win any way we need to whether it’s the defense going out, the winning the game whether it’s us running the ball or us throwing the ball, playing [a] damn close complete game like we did today. That’s important.