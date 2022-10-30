Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a 7-yard touchdown run during the first half of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

ARLINGTON — At one point during the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory over the Bears on Sunday, Dak Prescott was nearly unstoppable.

It was reminiscent of the Prescott we all saw his rookie season and the man who played so well last season, too, a year removed from a fractured ankle.

Recommended for you